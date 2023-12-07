Fortnite Festival: When is it and what songs are included?

Fortnite Festival launches on December 9 and The Weeknd is featured artist for Season 1

Fortnite Festival
Fortnite Festival mode is generating a lot of hype, as this new rhythm action experience developed by Harmonix, the iconic studio behind Rock Band, is going to be a far cry from the battle royale. As we count down to the release of this new mode in Fortnite Chapter 5, everyone wants to know what Fortnite Festival songs they'll be able to jam along to, especially as early rumors have pointed to artists as diverse as Lady Gaga, Linkin Park, and Toto. If you're ready to make some music, then here's what you need to know about the Fortnite Festival release date and what tracks we're expecting to hear.

When is Fortnite Festival out?

The Fortnite Festival release date is set for December 9, at which point the tile on the main Fortnite lobby screen along the By Epic row will become activated. Then you just need to select it as you would any other game mode, and you'll be taken to the Fortnite Festival screen to get things set up. We don't have an official launch time yet, but the Lego Fortnite experience was available by midday in the UK and the early hours in the US on its launch day, so you shouldn't be kept waiting long on Saturday.

What Fortnite Festival songs are included?

We currently don't have a list of all the Fortnite Festival songs that will be included, however it was recently announced on Twitter that The Weeknd is the featured artist for Fortnite Festival Season 1. The accompanying trailer is soundtracked by their song Take My Breath so expect to see that included, and as there's already an emote based on the Blinding Lights dance I wouldn't be surprised to see that in there too.

Next, there are a number of Lobby Music tracks you can unlock through the Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass, which are also marked as "Jam Track to be included at a later date" so these should be available for use as Fortnite Festival songs. Those tracks include:

  • You Don't Know Me
  • Return of the Tiger
  • Flickering Flame
According to renowned Fortnite leaker HYPEX on Twitter, the following Music Packs will be granted to all players for free when Fortnite Festival launches, and if you already purchased any of them then you'll receive a V-Bucks refund:

  • Brace For Chaos
  • Butter Barn Hoedown
  • OG (Future Remix)
  • Run It
  • Show Them Who We Are
  • Switch Up
And finally, another previous leak by HYPEX claimed that the following artists and tracks are already included in the Fortnite Festival songs:

  • Alice Cooper - Poison
  • Imagine Dragons - Thunder
  • Lady Gaga - Pokerface
  • Linkin Park - Numb
  • Toto - Africa

