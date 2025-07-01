When does Fortnite Season 4 start in Chapter 6?

When does Fortnite Season 4 start is a question that keen players are already starting to consider, even though the current season hasn't been running for long at this point. While it may seem like it's too early to speculate on what the overall Chapter 6 Season 4 Battle Pass theme is going to be, recent leaks are pointing towards another alien invasion theme, which would be a shift from the current Superhero activities taking place across the battle royale island.

Epic aren't known for resting on their laurels and will already be planning the next stage of development in Fortnite, so there will certainly be more changes brought in during the course of this chapter and beyond. If you're looking to the future and wondering what Fortnite Season 4 of Chapter 6 may have in store, then here's everything we know about it so far.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When does Fortnite Season 4 start? The Fortnite Season 4 release date is expected to be Thursday August 7, 2025, although this hasn't been officially confirmed by Epic just yet. However, this tallies with the information displayed for the Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass, as seen in the updated announcement post and on the in-game Battle Pass screen, which states that the current Battle Pass will end on August 7 at 1:30am EST – it was originally planned to finish on August 8 but has since been updated. This means that logically Season 4 will launch immediately after that on August 7, following the usual period of downtime for the transition between seasons.

What will be the biggest changes made for Fortnite Season 4 in Chapter 6?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

It's currently too early for any official word about what changes will be made in the next season, as it hasn't been long since the Super season launched so we won't expect any announcements for a while. However, there have been some pretty solid leaks to suggest the direction we're heading in for the next season and beyond.

THESE CHAPTER 6-7 LEAKS ARE NOW MORE TRUSTWORTHY 🔥CHAPTER 6 - SEASON 3:- Superhero Academy Theme- Superman & Robin Battle Pass Skins- Superman Mythic Ability- Midas is part of next season- Fortress of Solitude & Utopia City POIsCHAPTER 6 - SEASON 4:- Alien Invasion… pic.twitter.com/jh46YQqabHJune 5, 2025

The above information about upcoming seasons and chapters was posted by @ShiinaBR prior to the Super season launching, and has apparently come from trustworthy sources. It suggests that Fortnite Season 4 of Chapter 6 will have an alien invasion theme, making it similar to Chapter 2 Season 7's Invasion which took place back in 2021. That season ended with a Fortnite live event titled Operation: Sky Fire, followed by around 13 hours of downtime during which a "To Be Continued..." message was displayed on screen. The leak suggests there will be a chapter-ending live event at the end of Fortnite Season 4, though hopefully there won't be so long afterwards when the Fortnite servers are down.

The leak also suggests the Fortnite Season 4 will be followed up with a mini-season based around The Simpsons, which will play out in a similar way to the Fortnite Star Wars Galactic Battle as a shorter themed season before the next chapter kicks in. Chapter 7 is likely to feature initial seasons based around City Life and Norse Mythology, but that is all a way off for now.

As always, we should know more information about what is coming next as we get closer to the launch of Fortnite Season 4, when additional files relating to the new content get added through updates.

How much will the Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass cost?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite is free to play, but buying the Battle Pass will get you lots of additional rewards. The Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass will be available for 1,000 V-Bucks, as the price increased to this from 950 V-Bucks at the start of Chapter 6 – but this means it will still be enough to purchase the smallest V-Bucks bundle in the Fortnite store, priced at $8.99 / £6.99 to get 1,000 V-Bucks.

It's possible to get a head start by buying the Battle Bundle upgrade. This will get you to Tier 25 on the Battle Pass instantly. Doing so will cost you 2,800 V-Bucks, which you can get for $22.99 / £17.49 (2,500 V-Bucks, plus 300 for free). You can also sign up to the Fortnite Crew subscription service, which costs $11.99 / £9.99 per month but gives you access to all of the Fortnite Passes including the Battle Pass, as well as awarding a bonus 1,000 V-Bucks every month and other exclusive rewards.

If you don't want to spend any money, you can always try to get free Fortnite V-Bucks for the Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass, but don't fall for online scams! If you choose to save up some V-Bucks, remember that you only need 1,000 of them to unlock the next Fortnite Battle Pass starting in August 2025.

And that's all we know about Fortnite Season 4 in Chapter 6 for now, but keep checking back and we'll have all of the details as soon as they're revealed!

