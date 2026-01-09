The Fortnite South Park Born in Chaos event explained

The much-anticipated Fortnite South Park crossover has now arrived, so get ready for Butters to unleash his wrath during the Born in Chaos event. There's plenty to get stuck into here, including a free battle pass for everyone to work through and earn a selection of South Park-themed cosmetics, plus significant gameplay changes with fresh items and a new POI. The Born in Chaos event runs from January 9 until February 5, 2026, so if you're ready to head on down then here's what you need to know about South Park in Fortnite.

The Born in Chaos Pass is free for all players

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Yes, you read that correctly – the Born in Chaos Pass for the Fortnite South Park event is completely free, so all players can access it without spending a single V-Buck! Found under the Born in Chaos tab in the menu, this will feature South Park quests to complete and unlock 13 themed cosmetic items, including the Cheesy Poofs Rocketship Emote, Terrance and Phillip Pickaxe, and Backpack of CRED Back Bling. Complete all of these quests, and the Imaginationland Airship Glider will be yours.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Completing these South Park quests will earn Cred, which in turn unlocks cosmetics in the Born in Chaos Pass. Clearing four of the quests in each Part will also give you a Memberberry, and collecting all six of those unlocks the Imaginationland Airship Glider.