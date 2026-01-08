Fortnite is introducing 5-player teams for its South Park collab, but lead suggests it could become permanent: "Make it successful then we'll talk"

Epic Games has announced that five player teams will be included in the game as a limited time mode to coincide with the South Park collab.

After teasing the collab earlier this week , Epic Games unveiled that South Park will be joining Fortnite on January 9, 2026. The announcement was joined by an animated short by the South Park team showing the main four boys playing the game and leaving poor Butters out of the game, before he appeared as his supervillain alter ego Professor Chaos with The Stick of Truth (of South Park: The Stick of Truth fame). This then teleported the five boys into Fortnite with mech suits, with the Imaginationland balloon taking over the Battle Bus, the Stick of Truth and Cheesy Poofs as in-game items, and a Cartman Land POI.

However, the big news was actually only teased in the trailer, and confirmed in the description. Fortnite is adding "Quints," a five-player team mode to the game alongside this South Park collab (presumably because they were also sad seeing Butters being left out). The text reads, "Channel Cartman, Kenny, Stan, Kyle, and Butters with their Outfits in the Shop and get rewarded with items from the free Born in Chaos Pass! Don't forget to explore Cartmanland and jump into the new Quints 5-person playlist. Live Friday until February 5."