Fortnite now allows in-game purchases in user-generated Creative maps, including for randomized items, with Steal the Brainrot charging at least $37 for a loot box bundle

Fortnite is now allowing devs behind user-generated Creative mode maps to sell their own in-game purchases, opening the door for even more spending, now even on things like loot boxes.

After a delay from last November, Creative mode transactions went live a few days ago – folks who make islands (maps) using Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) will earn 100% of the value of V-Bucks (in-game currency) spent in their games until January 31, 2027, and after that, they'll earn 50%, according to Epic Games . This can arguably be considered a good way to support these devs, but things become a little more uncomfortable when you look at what can actually be sold.

Obviously, Fortnite is no stranger to in-game purchases, with the regular Item Shop selling cosmetics like skins, emotes, and back blings daily – and that's in addition to the steady stream of new battle passes. However, it doesn't sell loot boxes or anything gambling-adjacent, which is what makes certain allowances for in-island transactions particularly surprising.