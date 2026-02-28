First Persona, now Nier Automata - Overwatch is collecting the JRPG crossover icons like Infinity Stones, but fans aren't happy the same heroes keep getting skins

Like death and taxes, Nier Automata and Persona 5 eventually find their way into almost every game. It's inevitable. This time, Nier Automata's following Persona's lead with an Overwatch crossover event, and fans still aren't happy with which heroes keep getting chosen for collaborations.

Blizzard Entertainment announced the crossover last night in a now-deleted YouTube Short video, which has since been plastered across the internet. The collaboration's reveal art shows off five new cosmetics alongside a promise that the YoRHa initiative will kick off on March 10.

We don't have official confirmation as to which hero might get which outfit, but the promo art above all but spells it out for us. From left to right we have Lifeweaver seemingly doing his best Adam impression, A2 wielding a sword big enough to be Vendetta's, 9S holding onto a blue-tipped staff that could only be Wuyang's, 2B equipped with Kiriko's kit, and Mercy cosplaying as a YoRHa commander, I think.

Barring the existence of a hidden sixth Nier Automata skin, that's four cosmetics given to support characters that aren't exactly starving for more. "At this point the whole Kiri skin thing is just genuinely funny to me," is currently the highest upvoted comment on the Overwatch subreddit's thread about the event, alluding to the fact that Blizzard practically showers the support hero in cool skins and crossovers.

"This is now Mercy and Kiriko's third skin in just four weeks," another fan points out, before someone else reminds them to be a little considerate: "Think of the poor Kiriko mains who went 5 seconds without a skin you heartless monster."

Another Reddit post embedded above puts things into perspective a bit more. Relatively newer heroes, Kiriko and Juno, now have seven and four crossover skins respectively, while characters who have been part of the roster since the early Overwatch Classic days, such as Ana and Baptiste, have none.

None of this is a huge deal since these are all fully optional, paid cosmetics, after all. But I reckon some of the criticism is valid when you consider the fact that we could've seen Overwatch's hamster hero piloting a massively mechanized version of Emil's head. Damn it.

And as a JRPG sicko, I won't be complaining too much at the sight of my favorite toys being ,mashed together - something about it makes me act like a cave man discovering fire or, at least, I will if we ever see Final Fantasy X Overwatch.

Nier Automata "to be continued," Square Enix says, giving stunned fans some hope as the Yoko Taro-led JRPG flies past 10 million copies sold