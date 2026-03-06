Overwatch's 69.1% ban rate for Jetpack Cat will surprise "absolutely no one," Blizzard admits, but the devs have a "bonus hint" for everyone banning Domina: get good

"Our balance team believes Competitive players might be following the perception that Domina is overpowered, even though her win rate says otherwise"

The new Overwatch, formerly named Overwatch 2, but now just Overwatch has been upon us with five new heroes for about a month, and one thing is clear: people really, really don't want to play against Jetpack Cat. Little Fika is the most-banned new hero in the game, but Blizzard seems pretty sure Domina doesn't deserve to be the runner-up.

"Surprising absolutely no one that's played a Competitive game over the past few weeks," Blizzard writes in a new blog, "Jetpack Cat has been catching more bans than any other new Hero. In Role Queue 5v5 Competitive matches across the globe, poor Fika faces ban rates from 66.5% on North American servers to a staggering 80.7% on South Korean servers. Sheesh."

Jetpack Cat's overall ban rate is 69.1% across all platforms and regions – excluding China – which is not a very nice introduction for the kitten Overwatch fans had been waiting a decade for. Blizzard seems to have learned its lesson, with associate game director Alec Dawson recently saying the team doesn't want new heroes "to be perma-banned."

