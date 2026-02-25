Blizzard declaws Overwatch terror Jetpack Cat in a new hotfix, but gives new heroes like Emre, Anran, and Mizuki some needed TLC
"Yup, this is Overwatch"
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
There's been a hotfix for the heroes in Overwatch, and as the choices are proving a tad controversial, we can only say nature is healing. Emre, Mizuki, and Anran are among the central buffs, whereas the Jetpack Cat nerfs we were warned about have arrived, heralding the end of its furry dominance.
For Emre, his burst rifle damage got a 10% increase, going from 20 to 22, according to the patch notes. Then, Mizuki's Kekkai Sanctuary maneuver, his ult that serves as a protective bubble for allies and a possible trap for enemies, lasts a little longer, stretching from 6 to 7 seconds. Anran also got some TLC, since the cooldown on her Inferno Rush is down to eight seconds, shaving a whole half a second off, and Dancing Blaze will last for 2.25 meters over 1.5.
Now the nerfs. Jetpack Cat's Claws Out has a longer cooldown, and its Territorial move has been taken down to 33% damage instead of 50, really removing some bite. Meanwhile, Vendetta's Palatine Fang takes a couple of significant nerfs, losing ten damage and now susceptible to horizontal knockback - though it's noted that much is actually fixing a bug.
There are some cheerleaders for the attention Emre is enjoying. "More Emre buffs!" says one response on Twitter. "Holy shit that buff on Emre is actually insane," says another fan.
The attention for Anran is welcomed as well. "Anran's moves are chef's kiss now," one player adds. Naturally, as this is Overwatch, a long-running shooter with all sorts of balance discrepancies, the choices are contentious, too.
"Anran didn't need a buff, and Domina still needs a shield reduction," says one tweet. "Anran buff? Misunderstanding the strength of Domina's kit? Mizuki buff?" a fan tweets. "Yup, Overwatch is back."
There's a selection of fixes in tow, mostly tied to small issues surrounding animations and the UI. However, a glitch that apparently let Vendetta perform her ultimate repeatedly without even being at full charge in Stadium has been fixed, and I hope whoever encountered it while playing as her enjoyed it while they could.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Given this is all on the back of a rebrand, from Overwatch 2 to plain old Overwatch, and a new first season and narrative approach, it's comforting to see some things stay the same. Perhaps in another ten years, Blizzard will get the alchemy right on who needs buffed and who needs nerfed.
Blizzard reveals Overwatch Rush, a "top-down hero shooter designed specifically for mobile" that's being built by a dedicated team within the studio
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.