Blizzard reveals Overwatch Rush, a "top-down hero shooter designed specifically for mobile" being built by a dedicated team within the studio
There's no Overwatch Rush release date just yet, but an early look at gameplay is available
We've had the soft reset of Overwatch 2 - now merely Overwatch - with Season 1, bringing Jetpack Cat, a revamped narrative, and a selection of other delights. Now, there's a whole other game coming, set in the same universe: Overwatch Rush, for mobile platforms, and it's taking a top-down perspective on the action.
The project, according to Blizzard, is being made by a different team to those who take care of Overwatch itself. While their remit is entirely based on the FPS and the roadmap for the weeks and months ahead, Overwatch Rush is being handled by a group that "have deep mobile experience."
You can see the first gameplay tease of Overwatch Rush below.
In the Overwatch Rush gameplay overview you can see Reindhart, Reaper, Tracer, and a bunch of the other recognizable heroes diving into top-down frays. It's clearly still early days, but the first look is promising for a faithful mobile adaptation.
"While there remains a lot of work to do, we're eager to see how players enjoy what we've built so far, and to hear from them on what we should focus on in the coming phases of development," says a spokesperson from the Overwatch Rush development team.
Reports of an Overwatch mobile game have been going around for a couple of years now, but it's no surprise to see Blizzard get this out into the wild as Overwatch 2 enjoys a moment of resurgence. There's no release date or window scheduled just yet, but there is one other important question that remains unanswered: Jetpack Cat at launch, yes? Don't hold out on me, Blizzard!
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more.
