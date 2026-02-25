Arc Raiders devs "understand your frustrations" with the Wolfpack nerf and new crafting requirements, but are changing nothing for now – in fact, they're nerfing the Il Toro too

The vibe is: deal with it

Arc Raiders trailer screenshot of a man&#039;s face in red lighting
(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Developer Embark Studios has reviewed some of the player complaints regarding the new Arc Raiders Shrouded Sky update, and it has seemingly found them wanting. A new post from community admin Ossen outlines the thinking behind some divisive new changes, but makes it clear that nothing about them is changing right now.

Arc Raiders players were served two spoonfuls of medicine in the recent Shrouded Sky update, with the machine-deleting Wolfpack and Deadline explosives eating nerfs in the form of new crafting requirements that include rarer Arc materials – respectively, Rocketeer drives and the guts of the new Comet bot. Some folks (and, I imagine, the Arc) were in favor of the change, but fury from players used to crafting dozens of these things with relative ease came thick and fast.

