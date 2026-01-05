Arc Raiders players make a plea to Embark: don't let PvP in trios poison your solo "aggression-based" matchmaking reputation, but frankly I don't buy it

Rarely do humans turn faster than when jumping from a solo run of Arc Raiders, where you feel isolated and vulnerable, to a trio raid where, emboldened by your buddies, you much more readily offer other players the deal of a lifetime: I'll save you your entire loadout worth of stash space, and I'll do it for just a few bullets from my gun.

Trios is practically a different game; you will, without question, meet more aggressive players in groups. Now burdened with knowledge of Arc Raiders' expanded "aggression-based" matchmaking system, which puts PvP psychos with their brethren but corrals pacifist looters in the tranquil herbivore exhibit, some Arc Raiders players reckon your matchmaking reputation should actually be separate between solos and groups.

In a white-hot post on the main Arc Raiders Reddit, user MishRift reckons "Aggression in Trio Should Not Affect your Solo" experience. In other words, your friend's PvP addiction shouldn't land you in the shark tank when you get back to your usual peaceful solo runs.