"What a ride": Arc Raiders just hit 12 million copies sold, analyst estimates, and set a new record for active players 2 months after launch

Embark Studios truly has a hit on its hands

Arc Raiders trailer screenshot of a man&#039;s face in red lighting
(Image credit: Embark Studios)

In a time when much of the games industry is struggling, Arc Raiders once again shows it's still entirely possible to attract a healthy audience. According to analysts, the multiplayer shooter has already surpassed 12 million copies sold, peaking at over 3 million daily active players.

This information comes from Rhys Elliot, head of market analysis at Alinea Analytics. The outfit estimates that across PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, Arc Raiders just crossed the 12 million copies mark, hitting the benchmark this past weekend.