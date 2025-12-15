Arc Raiders developers have no plans to abandon their popular shooter: "Our ambition is to keep this game alive for the longest time"

Embark Studios wants to keep working on Arc Raiders for as long as it possibly can, as long as players are still interested in the shooter.

Outside of the record-breaking and award-winning Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, it's hard to think of a bigger breakout hit in 2025 than Arc Raiders. Embark Studios' newest game has completely overshadowed the holiday season shooter discourse in a year where Battlefield returned with its best entry in years and Call of Duty… released a new game (good for it!). This place at the top of the shooter pile was cemented when Arc Raiders won at The Game Awards for Best Multiplayer, and as long as players are invested, it sounds like Embark has no plans to abandon it.

Speaking to PC Gamer, Robert Sammelin, art director at Embark, explains that the studio has a "10-year plan" and that "our ambition is to keep this game alive for the longest time. It is a live game."

He adds, "It's something that we want to keep alive for the longest time possible, as long as players engage with it and have fun and see that it is evolving in a good way."

Sammelin continues, "I think games like this will evolve depending on community behaviours, feedback," he then explains the importance of not only picking out what players are engaged with but also keeping it fresh by throwing "things into the mix that sort of afford new challenges and opportunities within the game."

So if you were – somehow after its monumental success – worried that Arc Raiders would face the fate of many multiplayer games in the live-service era (RIP Rumbleverse, you were a real one), I wouldn't be too caught up in it. Sammelin explains, "I think there's a wide range of routes that we can take with this, and time will tell how we sort of dig into it. But we for sure have a pretty long-standing plan of where we want to take it."

Ex-Microsoft exec "rooting" for Activision "to come back with vengeance" after changes to CoD's release strategy.