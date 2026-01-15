"There are going to be multiple maps coming this year": Arc Raiders dev teases 2026 roadmap, and maybe some new maps "even grander than what we've got now"

Embark has big plans for Arc Raiders in 2026

Buoyed by a launch wave that surpassed 12 million players in a few months, Arc Raiders developer Embark is preparing a suite of new content for its 2026 roadmap to diversify the game in the year ahead.

Asked about Embark's target cadence for releasing new content like maps, weapons, objectives, and enemies, design lead Virgil Watkins tells GamesRadar+ that "sometime soon, I believe we're going to be putting out a chunk of a roadmap for the upcoming months. But right now, it's us kind of deciding exactly that cadence, that stuff. And you are correct on the types of content, and we're going to parcel that out across the coming year."