"There are going to be multiple maps coming this year": Arc Raiders dev teases 2026 roadmap, and maybe some new maps "even grander than what we've got now"

Buoyed by a launch wave that surpassed 12 million players in a few months, Arc Raiders developer Embark is preparing a suite of new content for its 2026 roadmap to diversify the game in the year ahead.

Asked about Embark's target cadence for releasing new content like maps, weapons, objectives, and enemies, design lead Virgil Watkins tells GamesRadar+ that "sometime soon, I believe we're going to be putting out a chunk of a roadmap for the upcoming months. But right now, it's us kind of deciding exactly that cadence, that stuff. And you are correct on the types of content, and we're going to parcel that out across the coming year."

"Some of it is reacting to the things you're talking about here, like how players are actually engaging with the game and the things that they're doing, but a lot of it for us is trying to see how we can move the experience forward," he continues. "Of course adding a new map has its own novelty, and it's a new place to play and do that. But what else? Thematically, gameplay-wise. How do the enemies and the items and the experiences in that map all point toward something? It's kind of getting that thematically cohesive stuff together that feels like, 'Oh, guys, the Whatever Update just came out for Arc Raiders. Let's go check that out.' That's what we're trying to t