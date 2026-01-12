Arc Raiders "Toxic Swamp" map event coming next week according to new raider trials, suggesting Embark has taken notes from FromSoftware

An Arc Raiders "Toxic Swamp" event is seemingly incoming. After the frosty winds of the Cold Snap update, it looks like Arc Raiders' next map modifier will plunge us all into poison swamps, just like FromSoftware games used to. I mean, they still do, but they used to, too.

Word of an Arc Raiders Toxic Swamp map modifier – not a new, separate map, it seems – has been making the rounds for several months, ever since players began scrying future details by fiddling with the date and time settings on their PCs to trick the game into displaying content planned for future weeks.

This week, ahead of the long-rumored mid-January swamp rollout, Reddit user InquisitorOverhauls found a set of raider trials set for the week of January 19. The headliner among them challenges players to "deliver thermal rocks" on a map, seemingly Dam Battlegrounds, with the "Toxic Swamp" modifier.