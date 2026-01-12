Arc Raiders hotfix stops players from using a command that was "never meant to be player-facing" as Embark works to "protect fair play"

Arc Raiders developer Embark Studios has pushed out a hotfix to remove players' ability to use a command that "was never meant to be player-facing" to alter the game's visuals and give themselves the upper hand in the hit third-person shooter.

In a post in the official Arc Raiders Discord server over the weekend, community lead Ossen confirmed that the unintended feature has been banished.

"We have just pushed a Hotfix removing the 'NewConsole' command," the post reads. "This feature was never meant to be player-facing. We're continuing to investigate related reports and may take action where appropriate to protect fair play and the integrity of the game. As always, thank you for your reports and see you Topside!"