Arc Raiders hotfix stops players from using a command that was "never meant to be player-facing" as Embark works to "protect fair play"

This comes amid wider anti-cheat efforts

Arc Raiders developer Embark Studios has pushed out a hotfix to remove players' ability to use a command that "was never meant to be player-facing" to alter the game's visuals and give themselves the upper hand in the hit third-person shooter.

In a post in the official Arc Raiders Discord server over the weekend, community lead Ossen confirmed that the unintended feature has been banished.