Arc Raiders design lead confirms Embark is about make Trigger Nades much harder to use, and nerf Kettle insta-kills too: "You can't have it leave your hand and just blow it up immediately"

Ahead of a balance patch currently planned for Tuesday, January 13, Arc Raiders design lead Virgil Watkins of developer Embark offered a preview of changes being applied to two balance outliers: the Kettle rifle and Trigger Nades.

Speaking with GamesRadar+ as part of a forthcoming wide-ranging interview, Watkins discusses the balance of power and value among Arc Raiders' gear tiers. The Kettle, a common semi-auto rifle capable of melting players when wielded with fast fingers (or a good old-fashioned macro), and Trigger Nades, which are by far the most lethal standard-use grenades around, upset that balance of power as-is and are eating deserved nerfs.

"I can probably say this now," Watkins begins. "In the update on Tuesday, we're mitigating the Kettle issue, we're dealing with Trigger Nades, and then, of course, we're looking at kind of shuffling, as we keep going with some of the balancing."