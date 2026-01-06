Arc Raiders' Trigger Nades are so overpowered in PvP that it's a wonder they survived this long, but at long last Embark is planning nerfs

How Trigger Nades will be changed in PvP or PvE remains to be seen

Arc Raiders PvP can at times feel like more enduring artillery fire than playing a shooter, and it's largely thanks to the spread of Trigger Nades. So, after months of dominance, developer Embark Studios says it's finally looking to tone them down.

In a comment on the official Arc Raiders Discord, in response to the umpteenth player requesting the devs "please nerf the trigger nades," community manager CM | Lily said "the team's looking into some changes to Trigger Nades."

"The team's looking into some nerfs including Trigger Nades, keep an eye on ⁠game-announcements for updates!" a separate reponse reads.

Trigger Nades are much less of a problem in PvE – against Arc, they provide a sticky alternative to Heavy Fuze Grenades which can make a big difference in certain situations, but that's about it. I don't see the Arc posting complaints on Reddit, and if they were going to, they'd surely rant about Wolfpack grenades instead. "I'm telling you, there's no dodging these things!"