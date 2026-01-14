PvP is the reason Arc Raiders works – love it or hate it, even Embark's design lead says it "adds the spice"

Features
By published

Even if you always avoid PvP, you still benefit from PvP in Arc Raiders

Arc Raiders Cold Snap event
(Image credit: Embark Studios)

When I listened to members of Embark Studios explain pre-launch why Arc Raiders was pivoting away from its original vision of pure PvE and free-to-play monetization, it never once registered as a game for me – someone who avoids PvP and has never played an extraction shooter. Cut to today and Arc Raiders is my most-played game of the past few months. Steam tells me I'm creeping up on 200 hours, and while I don't play as ravenously as I did over the holiday break, I can't resist a few raids each day. "Is this how smoking feels?" I asked my friends in Discord. Now I realize just how right Embark was: the only reason I'm logging in at all is PvP.

It's not that I'm playing exclusively to seek out and shoot other players. I think this is actually a boring way to play because you stop looking at the world and start looking for tiny little dudes. I am definitely on the more aggressive side of the raider spectrum, often dragging my duo and trio partners into firefights, but I don't automatically shoot on sight. My approach to PvP is an opportunistic one. If I'm not overly attached to the stuff in my inventory, and I catch someone unaware, I'll usually take the shot.

Lately I've come to embrace helping more raiders – sharing hatch keys, teaming up on large Arc, or donating rare blueprints I have duplicates of. It can be more fun to take a chance on people in the hopes of writing a story that's longer than, "I saw a guy, so I shot him." But, a confession: I've also developed a taste for the blood of Queen and Matriarch hunters, which is the only case – I swear, your honor – where I will specifically go in looking to cause trouble.