"We can track who shoots first": Arc Raiders design lead says aggression-based matchmaking is "a bit of a misnomer," and "we don't do anything like skill-based matchmaking or gear-based"

News
By published

"The one thing the system does not do is attempt to assume intent"

Arc Raiders armor set with antlers and beaded veil
(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Adding some details to recent comments from Embark Studios regarding the way Arc Raiders' matchmaking groups players by their PvP proclivity, design lead Virgil Watkins says that while some folks may read too much into it, the community's thinking is pretty close to the truth.

Speaking with GamesRadar+, Watkins says "it's a bit of a misnomer calling it aggression-based, and it is something we're going to keep tuning, but people aren't far off in how they think it works."

Arc Raiders raider in hockey goalie outfit winding up a punch

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

This brought to my mind the idea of a PvP singularity where more and more people are tagged as involved with PvP no matter the circumstances, so I asked Watkins how the system registers aggressors.

"That's a good point to raise, because we can track who shoots first and who takes damage and who [does] whatever," Watkins says. "But the one thing the system does not do is attempt to assume intent. If I'm a very bad player and you're a good player, and I'm the aggressor and I just miss all my shots and you defend yourself, the game doesn't know what the intent was. They just saw you kill me because I'm terrible.

"So we don't make any value or moral judgments. It's not the game judging you for your actions. It's purely around, just, are you engaging in PvP at all? So it's a bit of a blunt instrument, which is why we're continuing to add and tune what we do with it. So we have a ton of data to work with for now, seeing how the matches go and where those players are matched up."

This element is also self-correcting in a way, Watkins agrees, in the sense that avoiding PvP because you don't enjoy it will naturally push you toward people less likely to shoot you, though practically it only shifts your position along a gradient of perceived behaviors amid other factors. There are always wildcards in lobbies – wolves in sheep's clothing – and there are always other elements in your matchmaking. But as video game karma systems go – which often fall flat precisely because they are binary and predictable – it's definitely one of the most interesting ones I've seen.

Arc Raiders "Toxic Swamp" map event coming next week according to new raider trials, suggesting Embark has taken notes from FromSoftware.

Austin Wood
Austin Wood
Senior writer

Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.