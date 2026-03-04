You can ride around on Arc Raiders' new Fireflies, but you probably shouldn't: "Straight to the backrooms"

Arc Raiders players have discovered that you can ride on the fireflies, but it comes at the cost of being sent to the great beyond.

As part of the Arc Raiders Shrouded Sky update, Embark introduced some new flying enemies to annoy the life out of you. And players have soon discovered that there's some extra tech included with one in particular; you can ride the firefly. Arc Raiders players are able to jump on top of the combat drone and fly about. Hypothetically, this would let you tackle your enemies from the high ground, but as one player discovered, it's not the best idea.

Over on the Arc Raiders subreddit, there's a simple message, "DO NOT ATTEMPT TO RIDE THE FIREFLIES," as user Yeetuus-Deeleetuus explains, "That thing put my ass in jail as its last act of vengeance." Attached is a clip of a player jumping on top of the drone, destroying some of its motors from above, except when the firefly crashlands, they're sent to a mysterious room with no escape.

Naturally, many were quick to comment on their fate, with debate about where they were actually sent. One says "Straight to the backrooms," another reckons it's The Sunken Place from Get Out, while one onlooker simply says "Damn. Dude got sent to the shadow realm."

I love it when a game lets you do silly things with enemies. Much like the drones in Arc Raiders, 2024's best game, Dragon's Dogma 2, similarly allowed you to climb on top of enemies like a griffon or a dragon, and provided you were strong enough to hang on, they could fly you across the entire map – and didn't send you to the shadow realm, so that's one point over Arc Raiders. The same goes for the dragons in the open world of The Legend of Zelda titles. I don't know if Embark included this intentionally, but using aerial enemies as a flying machine is peak, and something I would love to see players experiment with.

