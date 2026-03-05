Arc Raiders was recording private Discord DMs in plain text, engineer claims in report on "serious privacy and security violations," which prompted a hasty hotfix from Embark

"Rest assured that your private and/or personal data was not sent outside your machine"

Embark Studios has rushed out a hotfix after it was reported that Arc Raiders had been quietly recording players' private Discord DMs.

Engineer Timothy D. Meadows reports on what he calls "serious privacy and security violations" connected to last year's juggernaut shooter, explaining that messages sent between two players were being captured by the Arc Raider's Discord SDK and "written in full to a plaintext log file stored locally on the user's machine," unbeknownst to the players themselves. This was notably not a default, but rather the effects of linking your Discord account to Arc Raiders (you can unlink it in the settings menu).

