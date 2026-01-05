While playing Arc Raiders, Embark leads clarify they only added true "aggression-based" matchmaking fairly recently, and right on cue someone shows up pleading "Friendly"

You may have noticed some fluctuations in your rounds of Arc Raiders of late, as if players are either more aggressive than usual, or more timid. This isn't by accident, as developer Embark Studios has now confirmed it's using "aggression-based" filters to corral people together.

Patrick Söderlund, the CEO of Embark, spoke about the change with GamesBeat while playing some of the extraction shooter himself. "Obviously, first it's skill-based, of course, then you have solos, duos, and trios," he explains. "And then we also - since a week ago or so - we introduced a system where we also matchmake based on how prone you are to PvP or PvE."

Essentially, how likely you are to aggro other players and get into messy firefights versus trying to simply loot the area and take down drones will decide who you get placed with. He notes "it’s not a full science," perhaps because there's a large, hard-to-define middle-ground here, but agrees "aggression-based matchmaking" is "exactly what it is." Ironically, an opposing player shows up while they're talking in-game, pleading that they're friendly.