Arc Raiders left with a grand question after sacrificing their characters for light Expedition loot: "Was it worth it?"

Some Arc Raiders players feel duped by the rewards for participating in the game's first Expedition Project - essentially its first major voluntary character wipe - and others are just happy to have the option to reset and get back to collecting.

Arc Raiders studio Embark was pretty transparent from the jump about what the Expedition Project is and will continue to be: an option for raiders who feel they've seen and done it all to start over from scratch. Again, it's voluntary, so you have the choice to ignore the whole thing and keep doing what you're doing, but for those who choose to participate, there are some rewards. And that's the thing: there are lots of players who don't feel like the rewards were worth it.

Embark has said there would be "permanent account unlocks," "unique cosmetic rewards," and buffs for the next expedition. Specifically, the outfit players are rewarded with for completing the expedition seems to be a common pain point. "Was it worth it?" asks one seemingly deflated Redditor alongside an image of the outfit in question.

Another Redditor shared their own reaction to the new cosmetics, saying it's "kind of a bummer" that the only customization options available for the outfit are toggles to turn off the goggles and headgear, whereas other outfits let you change different elements. That seems to be the most common complaint emerging from the contingent of Arc Raiders players decidedly on the 'not worth it' side of the debate.

"I don't care about high tier weapons, I'm good with stitcher, ferro and anvil," said another disgruntled raider. "However, the lack of workbenches and then needing them to upgrade again for premium attachment or higher tier utility is more cumbersome than I expected. Turns out I just don't feel like going through all of that 'collecting' anymore and just want to focus on PVP, which ideally you have everything in place already to quickly craft stuff that give you a slight edge in PVP. So, for the time being, until I find the right motivation .. I must admit I put myself in position that I'm less motivated to play.

I would not do expedition again."

On the other hand, most of the top comments on the embedded Reddit thread above are in support of expeditions as an option - not a requirement - to reset progress.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Honestly I get why people are moaning about it not being worth it, but as a gamer in his thirties this whole mindset is funny to me," said one gamer in his thirties. "The Expedition is a voluntary reset. It’s a 'prestige' mechanic for people who have already seen and done everything.

"Why are we treating a video game like a 401k? If you aren't having fun using your gear because you're worried about the "value" you’re losing on reset, you’ve stopped playing a game and started working a second job."

Other players are feeling downright liberated.

"Honestly, resetting feels more liberating than I thought it would. Kinda glad I did it. Starting from zero with the knowledge I have now if going to be a whole new experience," one said. "Also,