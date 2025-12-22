Arc Raiders and The Alters would have been my GOTY picks, until I discovered the depressing thing they have in common

Arc Raiders and The Alters should be two of my favourite games of the year, for reasons that most who've played them can probably understand. They're fun to play, and in the case of The Alters, the story was fascinating, to say nothing of the musical number at the end of act one. I should be praising these games! But several months later, as we look back at the year and pick out our favored games, I can't do it, and you probably know why.

How a piece of art is made is, in many ways, just as important as the end result. Beautiful music can't really elevate and soothe the soul after you find out the percussion was made by bashing orphans with hammers. And both Arc Raiders and The Alters have poisoned themselves in my eyes by involving AI in their creation. As much as I initially liked both games, I just can't get past that black mark. And the more I think about it, the less I feel I should have to.

What could possibly go wrong?

(Image credit: 11 Bit Studios)

To start with, I'll lay my cards on the table: I despise AI, mainly when involved in anything artistic or creative. Just to pluck a few reasons out of the air, it disrespects and devalues human creativity while simultaneously ransacking it for parts, it's an environmental strain on a planet that really doesn't need another strain put upon it, and it frequently puts talented people out of work as a cost-saving measure for large businesses.

Moreover, the lack of adequate regulation around AI means we can all expect it to be used for the most ghastly purposes possible, rather than pushing humanity towards the easy-going, Sunday morning utopia that Silicon Valley's marketing departments have been promising.

Now, full disclosure in the interests of transparency: my employer, Future PLC, has an ongoing agreement to share its content with OpenAI – which will presumably include this very article! So with that in mind it should be obvious that this op-ed is only my personal opinion. I'm aware that Future and I do not see eye-to-eye on the societal value of the aspiring Skynets, but I suppose that's on me for skipping the important meetings.

Regardless, the fact that gen AI largely produces (at least for the moment) rubbery, fifteen-fingered uncanny valley mutants and obvious tech titan propaganda is probably all for the best – we wouldn't have to worry so much about these programs if they were never going to be effective. Sadly, certain people are diligently working on making this technology everybody's problem, ensuring that it will permeate every corner of our lives whether we want it to or not.

"We had created him to think, but there was nothing it could do with that creativity"

(Image credit: Activision)

All this leaves me deeply troubled that what should have been two of my favourite games in 2025 both involved artificial intelligence in no small degree. Arc Raiders has been upfront about its character's voices being AI-generated, but when it came to The Alters, it was the fanbase who uncovered that certain assets and textures within the game were not manmade, including some of the localization options. For me the news was like discovering that my favourite authors had been using pureed puppies for typewriter ink, and before I knew it, my entire opinion of both gam