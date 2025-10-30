Arc Raiders devs "don’t use generative AI," CCO says AI text-to-speech is used to help "make rich worlds" while keeping the studio small but "there's no end goal in replacing any actors"

News
By Contributions from published

Arc Raiders uses AI TTS similarly to The Finals, in combination with real actors

A screenshot of the upcoming Xbox Series X game, Arc Raiders.
(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Embark Studios CCO and co-founder Stefan Strandberg has clarified that the developer didn't use generative AI when making most of its soon-to-be hit extraction shooter Arc Raiders, and the only AI tech that was used during development was for text-to-speech voices.

Arc Raiders came out across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5 earlier today and is swinging out of the gates with a boatload of hype - its first Server Slam test attracted thousands of concurrent players and strong word of mouth - but one specific controversy has dampened the otherwise exciting launch.

Embark CEO Patrick Söderlund echoed that sentiment earlier this month, sharing aspirations that AI development could help the studio "build content a hundred times faster," while acknowledging " the human aspect is still essential."

Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.