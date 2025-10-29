The Finals is still going strong and Arc Raiders is about to release, but Embark Studios has two other projects it hasn't even announced yet: "One of the concepts we have has a lot more edge to it"

In case you thought Embark Studios had its hands full with The Finals and Arc Raiders, the studio's CEO has announced they are working on two unannounced games.

Embark Studios made an impact in the industry as its free-to-play shooter The Finals stealth dropped back in 2023, and in just over two weeks brought in 10 million players. And now, less than two years later, the studio is about to release its second game – sci-fi extraction shooter Arc Raiders (which was announced back in 2021 and was delayed 3 years because they realized it sucked).

However, despite Arc Raiders releasing tomorrow and undoubtedly facing a challenge by launching between Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Battlefield 6, Embark Studios' CEO Patrick Soderlund has revealed the developers already have two more games planned on top of that – both of which are online games.

Speaking with The Game Business' Christopher Dring, Soderlund mentioned that the studio has other projects in the pipeline, which had Dring ask if they are all going to be online games when the market for those is very high-risk (which Sony's Concord and multiple cancelled projects can attest to). "That I think is just ingrained in our DNA," Soderlund said, adding that it "doesn't mean that they're online games the same way as The Finals or Arc Raiders."

Soderlund explained that "one of the concepts we have has a lot more edge to it than The Finals or Arc Raiders does," but that the other concept "is a little bit more conventional." Other than those notes, Soderlund didn't elaborate on if these projects were part of The Finals or Arc Raiders worlds, what they are, or how far along in development or planning they've gotten, so there's a chance things could change. But when you have a game that's done as well as The Finals and another as hyped as Arc Raiders, it's understandable why you would want to continue making online games.

