Hot new FPS The Finals hits 10 million players in just 15 days

Earlier today, December 22, developer Embark Studios announced The Finals had hit 10 million players worldwide since it first stealth launched at The Game Awards 2023 earlier this month. In fact, it's taken approximately 15 days for the new FPS game to hit a huge milestone.

"We're so humbled and excited by the response from the community so far - 10 million players this soon is something we never could have dreamed of," says executive producer Rob Runesson in a statement alongside the announcement earlier today.

Of course, one factor helping The Finals achieve this significant player count is that it's entirely free-to-play on all platforms. Nothing stops anyone from delving into the FPS on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox platforms - except for the Xbox Game Pass Core subscription required to play online on the latter platform.

This all follows off the back of The Finals patch 1.4.0, bringing the Winter festivities to the shooter with a giant rubber duck on one map. Other features in the latest update include improvements for the game's anti-cheat efforts (which have been under the microscope of late), as well as some long-awaited nerfs for Heavy builds.

But don't expect a lengthy roadmap of post-launch content just yet. The Finals isn't doing a content roadmap because Embark Studios wants to focus on promises it can actually deliver, rather than pledging content and then having to backtrack on it later.

