Hot new FPS The Finals hits 10 million players in just 15 days

By Hirun Cryer
published

And the devs didn't even see it coming

Three players of The Finals look towards the screen after heading an explosion
(Image credit: Embark Studios)

The Finals has hit 10 million players worldwide, just 15 days after its stealth launch.

Earlier today, December 22, developer Embark Studios announced The Finals had hit 10 million players worldwide since it first stealth launched at The Game Awards 2023 earlier this month. In fact, it's taken approximately 15 days for the new FPS game to hit a huge milestone.

"We're so humbled and excited by the response from the community so far - 10 million players this soon is something we never could have dreamed of," says executive producer Rob Runesson in a statement alongside the announcement earlier today.

Of course, one factor helping The Finals achieve this significant player count is that it's entirely free-to-play on all platforms. Nothing stops anyone from delving into the FPS on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox platforms - except for the Xbox Game Pass Core subscription required to play online on the latter platform.

This all follows off the back of The Finals patch 1.4.0, bringing the Winter festivities to the shooter with a giant rubber duck on one map. Other features in the latest update include improvements for the game's anti-cheat efforts (which have been under the microscope of late), as well as some long-awaited nerfs for Heavy builds.

But don't expect a lengthy roadmap of post-launch content just yet. The Finals isn't doing a content roadmap because Embark Studios wants to focus on promises it can actually deliver, rather than pledging content and then having to backtrack on it later. 

Head over to our guide on the best loadouts in The Finals writeup for a roundup of light and heavy builds.

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.