Splitgate 2 dev says he made his FPS because he hates Call of Duty, loves Halo, and wants Titanfall 3 – and his new battle royale is "f***ing awesome"

Splitgate 2 is an upcoming portal battle royale shooter whose development team maybe takes the crown for strangest moment of Summer Game Fest so far.

CEO and co-founder of developer 1047 Games, Ian Proux, takes to the stage, leans on a baseball bat, and says they made the game "Because I grew up playing Halo, and I'm tired of playing the same Call of Duty every year, and I wish we could have Titanfall 3."

He finishes, "Splitgate battle royale launches free, right now, and it's fucking awesome." Splitgate 2's full 1.0 launch is out now, and it has a battle royale mode too.

There are new maps, modes, weapons, and a load of balance changes too. You can see it all in action during the trailer that shows a frenzy of shooting, rockets, and melee hits while people run through portals. All is soundtracked by Imagine Dragons.

Splitgate: Battle Royale Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Over on the Splitgate subreddit, a player asks, "Who asked for Battle Royale and $80 bundles? We loved Splitgate because it wasnt like every other game/company doing the exact same things... I knew before i even opened the store that there was going to be absurd prices... just makes me sad, man..."

Another player writes, "Idk why y'all decided to do this shit. I'm not mad about a battle royale mode, I'm glad there's more stuff to enjoy, that's not the issue. The issue is you advertised it as 'bigger than a campaign,' which just isn't true."

Keep all the way up to date with our Summer Game Fest schedule.