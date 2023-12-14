Looking for the best Loadouts in The Finals? After choosing your class, it’s time to start working on your builds. Each loadout in The Finals consists of a specialization, a weapon, and three gadgets, so there’s always something to match your playstyle. Perhaps an assassin build using the cloaking device sounds like your thing, or maybe you prefer a heavy loadout with a shotgun and shield.

If you need some help or inspiration, here are some of the best builds in The Finals. We’ve got a loadout for each of the three classes, so pick your favourite and try it out in the arena. We've also got our pick of the best weapons in the The Finals as well if you want to choose your own options.

Best light loadout in The Finals, assassin build

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Best specialization: cloaking device

Best weapon: V9S

Best gadgets: stun gun, motion sensor, flashbang

If you like stealth builds, look no further than the cloaking device specialization, which grants the ability to turn invisible during combat. As the most vulnerable class in The Finals, the cloaking device is a great means to avoid getting one-shotted as a light player, while still allowing you to take out your enemies one by one. The best thing about the cloak device ability is the lack of a set cooldown time; the yellow recharge bar on the specialization button (bottom right of the screen) shows how much invisibility ‘charge’ you have left, and it only depletes if you use it. So if you only use it for a short time, you can fire your weapon and immediately turn invisible again. It takes about ten seconds to drain the full charge.

Many weapons work with this light loadout in The Finals, but especially close-ranged ones like the dagger, shotgun, or V9S pistol. The V9S is the most powerful weapon of the bunch and allows more versatility, while the dagger is fully reliant on backstabs. Another interesting option is the set of throwing knives, but only if you use the quick slashing attack. Unlike gun animations (aiming and reloading), aiming your throwing knives will turn you visible, which is a major weakness.

The best gadget to go with this light build is the stun gun. While you don’t need it for single assassinations, it’s very handy against two enemies: you can turn invisible, stun one opponent and immediately shoot the other (you’ll swap weapons automatically), then shoot the stunned enemy, and then turn invisible again. The second gadget slot for this light loadout should go to something that can help you spot enemy positions, such as the motion sensor. Throw it on the ground, wait around the corner, and you’ll be warned when your next victim approaches the sensor. As the third gadget for the assassin build, it’s best to pick something that can block opponents or distract them, such as a flashbang or goo grenade. If your team needs more protection, consider the vanishing bomb; this will turn them invisible too.

Best medium loadout in The Finals, healer build

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Best specialization: healing beam

Best weapon: Model 1887

Best gadgets: defibrillator, goo grenade, and APS turret

The best medium build in The Finals does what no other class can do: heal other players. First, you’ll need the healing beam specialization: its special ability can swap your regular gun for a healing beam, which you need to aim at your allies whenever they require HP regeneration. You can’t attack enemies or use your gadgets while healing, but you’ll be able to move and look around freely – so you may spot your next target while the healing beam is doing its work. The healing beam doesn’t have a cooldown time.

As this The Finals build takes you to the frontlines, the close-range Model 1887 shotgun is the perfect weapon to go with the loadout. It deals massive damage against nearby enemies and is therefore well-suited to ward off enemy players as you protect your team. If you’d rather have a bit more range, the AKM is the best alternative.

The defibrillator is the number one gadget to go with The Finals’ healer build as it instantly revives an ally. It’s often incredibly difficult to revive allies the ‘normal’ way as you may get shot before the timer ends, making the defibrillator one of the best gadgets overall. Use your second gadget slot to create distractions and block pathways with an item like the goo grenade, gas grenade, or pyro grenade. The gas mine is a good option as well – although it needs to be shot if you wish to detonate it immediately, it does come with two charges while the grenades only have one. As the third gadget, use the APS turret to protect the team against enemy projectiles.

Best heavy loadout in The Finals, goo gun build

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Best specialization: goo gun

Best weapon: SA1216

Best gadgets: dome shield, C4, RPG-7

This heavy loadout is like a tank build, but better; if you use gadgets to create shields, you can opt for the goo gun specialization to spawn unlimited blobs of goo everywhere. It may look silly, but it’s an excellent way of blocking other teams, slowing them down, and forcing them to take other routes. The only danger is that you don’t want to block your own team, so don’t shoot the goo gun randomly.

As this The Finals loadout is perfect for objective defenders, the SA1216 shotgun is the best weapon; it’s powerful in short range and it has a magazine size of 16 bullets, which is enough to take out several opponents without reloading. You should combine it with the RPG-7 gadget, which is basically a secondary weapon that fires rockets. Not only is it a great means to defeat enemies further away, but it also demolishes buildings as well as obstacles created by the other team.

To offer you and your allies some protection, always add the dome shield to your heavy loadout: it’s a round, stationary shield that blocks incoming bullets but allows your team to keep shooting from inside. The perfect tool to defend objectives, in other words. You should also get the C4 explosive gadget, which you can place in front of a goo wall: should your enemies break through the goo, you can detonate the C4 to stop their advancement.

Got as favourite The Finals build yet? Have fun playing around with these loadouts, and we’ll see you in the arena!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission