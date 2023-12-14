Need the best weapons in The Finals to dominate the arena? Finding the best weapon isn’t easy, as the best choice always depends on your playstyle. That said, some weapons are generally better than others, whether it’s due to their high speed, incredible damage, or impressive accuracy.

As there are three classes in The Finals, the weapon tier lists below are divided by class: light, medium, and heavy. From throwing knives to pistols, these are the best weapons in The Finals.

The Finals best light weapons tier list

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

S-tier: XP-54, V9S

XP-54, V9S A-tier: Throwing Knives, M11, LH1

Throwing Knives, M11, LH1 B-tier: Dagger, SH1900, SR-84

Dagger, SH1900, SR-84 C-tier: Sword

Thanks to their high movement speed, light characters handle melee weapons far better than their medium to heavy-weight peers. Don’t go for the sword though, as its awkward motions and low damage are hardly effective against heavy opponents. Its dash-and-stab attack is slightly better, but lacks the potential of the dagger’s dash attack, which can one-shot a non-heavy player from behind. Of course, the dagger requires a sneaky playstyle and is difficult to pull off against groups, but it’s a good weapon if the situation allows it. Like the sword, the dagger can unleash a series of slashes too – unfortunately, this deals very little damage.

For more versatility, consider the throwing knives as your go-to The Finals weapon. They deal massive damage, can hit nearby targets as well as far-away enemies, and offer a choice between a quick double throw or a slower single shot. The latter deals more damage and offers better range, but beware that it takes about two seconds to hit a target after initiating a throw. Despite the huge advantage they offer as a ranged weapon without reload time, the slow throwing speed keeps them out of the highest weapon tier.

If knives aren’t your thing, the light class has some of the best guns in The Finals to choose from, such as the amazing XP-54 submachine gun. It’s super fast, highly accurate, and deals enough damage to down a heavy player in less than two seconds. It does have some recoil, but it’s an easily manageable straight line. That said, the M11 automatic machine pistol is nearly as good. It’s equally fast but offers a larger magazine and incredibly fast reload speed. Unfortunately, it’s quite unsteady compared to the XP-54, especially near the end of a burst.

Like the XP-54 and M11, the V9S semi-automatic pistol and LH1 battle rifle are quite similar, with the V9S being the better choice. Despite recently getting nerfed, the V9S is still fast and accurate enough to make it one of the best weapons in The Finals. It’s more suitable for close-quarters combat, however, so consider using the LH1 instead if you need more range.

The SH1900 shotgun and SR-84 sniper rifle are placed on the lower end of the tier list as they only work for specific playstyles. With two shells in the magazine, a long reload time, and two hits needed to take down a heavy player, the shotgun doesn’t work against groups. The SR-84 sniper rifle is very effective against light players, but it can’t one-shot medium or heavy players. On top of that, it’s hard to keep up with the fast-paced, team-focused gameplay as a sniper.

The Finals best medium weapons tier list

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

S-tier: AKM

AKM A-tier: FCAR, Model 1887

FCAR, Model 1887 B-tier: R.357

R.357 C-tier: CL-40, Riot Shield

The AKM is an amazing mid-range weapon with high damage, high speed, and a decent magazine size. Even better, it’s the base weapon for medium loadouts, so you can use it right off the bat. The FCAR is a good substitute if you prefer a weapon with a higher range, but it suffers from high recoil and a much smaller magazine size, which makes it far more difficult to hit your target. While the AKM is one of the best weapons in The Finals regardless of playstyle, the FCAR needs an experienced player with great aim to truly shine.

The Model 1887 shotgun and R.357 revolver are both decent weapons for medium builds with a close-quarters playstyle, but the shotgun is a bit better. Although it's much slower, it deals a ton of damage and doesn’t require precise aiming, making it fairly easy to use. The revolver, on the other hand, only shines if you’re a headshot expert. Even then, you may find it difficult to handle the frequent reloads as the R.357 revolver somehow has the same magazine size as the Model 1887 shotgun: only six bullets.

Don’t go for the CL-40 grenade launcher unless you’re playing The Finals for fun and don’t care about winning – in that case, it’s a great weapon. For most players, the CL-40 will be too unreliable due to its slow speed and difficult aiming.

Although it wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing to use a defensive tool rather than a gun for the support-focused medium class, the riot shield makes you incredibly slow and only blocks bullets from one direction, so it’s only useful while trying to get closer to your opponents. While the melee stick that comes with the riot shield deals pretty good damage, it’s just way easier to hit enemies with a gun.

The Finals best heavy weapons tier list

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

S-tier: SA1216

SA1216 A-tier: Lewis Gun

Lewis Gun B-tier: M60, Flamethrower

M60, Flamethrower C-tier: MGL32, Sledgehammer

The best weapon in The Finals for heavy players is the SA1216 automatic shotgun, which not only deals high damage but also shoots way faster than your typical shotgun. What’s more, it has a magazine of no less than 16 bullets, and you only need four to kill a heavy player as long as they’re close enough. You can take out entire teams with just this amazing The Finals weapon.

M60 is quite unsteady and doesn’t deal much damage. Unless your targets are nearby, they’ll likely manage to slip away while under fire, making the M60 a pretty mediocre The Finals weapon. The Lewis Gun is a much better choice; it’s very steady, the recoil is easy to manage, and it has a magazine large enough to defeat three or four heavy characters without having to reload.

It’s difficult to determine whether the flamethrower is among the best weapons in The Finals, as it’s incredibly situational. If it’s used to surprise groups of enemies, it’s amazing: you can quickly set an entire team on fire, cause a panic, and set them back significantly. However, if you’re dueling against a single player, especially one who’s already realized what weapon you’re wielding, they’ll easily avoid your fire and shoot you.

The MGL32 grenade launcher is difficult to control as you not only need to correctly estimate the grenade drop, but also consider its bouncing habit after hitting the ground. The grenade only bounces one time, but that’s enough to make you miss the target.

While incredibly fun to play, the heavy sledgehammer weapon is not among the best weapons in The Finals; although you can take out a lightweight player in one blow, you need speed and the element of surprise – not exactly the heavy class’s forte. The swinging motion is also very slow, making this The Finals weapon suitable for destroying buildings rather than players.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission