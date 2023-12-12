The Finals best settings for FPS, quality and more

Need the best settings for The Finals to improve your chances of winning? The Finals is a competitive shooter game, which means that most players will value things like a low input delay over the best-looking graphics. The recommended settings below will give you that competitive edge, whether you’re playing The Finals on a PC or console.

Ready to lower your shadow quality and boost your FPS? From keyboard and mouse to PlayStation and Xbox, here are the best settings for The Finals.

Best gameplay settings for The Finals

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Use Enemy team colors: on

on Crosshair width: 1 or 2 is typically enough.

1 or 2 is typically enough. Outline width: 1 to 4 should improve visibility. If you rely on bright crosshair colors, don’t make the outline too thick as this may turn the center dot black.

1 to 4 should improve visibility. If you rely on bright crosshair colors, don’t make the outline too thick as this may turn the center dot black. Crosshair color: drag one of the bars down to zero if you want a noticeable crosshair color. As shown in the picture above, if you keep red and blue on 255 and decrease green to 0, you’ll get a bright purple crosshair that can’t be missed. Bright green is also a great choice; simply keep green on 255 and decrease the others to 0.

drag one of the bars down to zero if you want a noticeable crosshair color. As shown in the picture above, if you keep red and blue on 255 and decrease green to 0, you’ll get a bright purple crosshair that can’t be missed. Bright green is also a great choice; simply keep green on 255 and decrease the others to 0. Outline color: it’s typically best to keep it black if you’re already using the colors mentioned above. Of course, you can also go for a black crosshair and use a colorful outline instead.

it’s typically best to keep it black if you’re already using the colors mentioned above. Of course, you can also go for a black crosshair and use a colorful outline instead. Center dot: on.

on. Center dot radius: 1 to 6 is best. You want it big enough to see what you’re aiming at, but not large enough to prevent precise aiming.

1 to 6 is best. You want it big enough to see what you’re aiming at, but not large enough to prevent precise aiming. Opacity: 100.

To get the best competitive resolution for The Finals, you need to lower it as much as you can without sacrificing too much visibility. If the screen feels too blurry and it’s hard to spot opponents, it’s better to increase the resolution.

As mentioned above, make sure you test the impact of the resolution scaling options. There’s currently no option to turn this setting off completely, but playing with DLAA or TAAU on 100 will basically do that for you. If you open your video settings during a game, you’ll see your FPS in the top right of the screen – the higher the number, the better.

Best video settings for The Finals: display and resolution

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Window mode: fullscreen.

fullscreen. Resolution: 1920 x 1080 or above. Anything lower may hurt enemy visibility too much.

1920 x 1080 or above. Anything lower may hurt enemy visibility too much. VSync: disabled.

disabled. Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: if it works for your rig, turn it on.

if it works for your rig, turn it on. Resolution scaling method: NVIDIA DLSS and TAAU performed best in our tests, however, as this is heavily dependent on your system, it’s best to jump into a game (or the testing grounds) and compare the differences for yourself.

NVIDIA DLSS and TAAU performed best in our tests, however, as this is heavily dependent on your system, it’s best to jump into a game (or the testing grounds) and compare the differences for yourself. Resolution Scale: If using DLSS; DLAA – or anything but ultra performance, as it will heavily blur your surroundings. If using TAAU: 100.

If using DLSS; DLAA – or anything but ultra performance, as it will heavily blur your surroundings. If using TAAU: 100. Field of view: keep it at 100. While it does affect your GPU and CPU rendering, you really don’t want to limit your sight while playing The Finals as it decreases your chances of spotting the enemy.

keep it at 100. While it does affect your GPU and CPU rendering, you really don’t want to limit your sight while playing The Finals as it decreases your chances of spotting the enemy. Motion blur: disabled.

disabled. Lens distortion: disabled.

disabled. Ray tracing: static (this is the lowest setting).

To get the best competitive resolution for The Finals, you need to lower it as much as you can without sacrificing too much visibility. If the screen feels too blurry and it’s hard to spot opponents, it’s better to increase the resolution.

As mentioned above, make sure you test the impact of the resolution scaling options. There’s currently no option to turn this setting off completely, but playing with DLAA or TAAU on 100 will basically do that for you. If you open your video settings during a game, you’ll see your FPS in the top right of the screen – the higher the number, the better.

Best video settings for The Finals: graphics quality

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

The best settings for The Finals typically include the lowest-quality options. Some of these, including shadows and effects, are mostly decorative, so they’re safe to sacrifice for better FPS. Beware of view distance and textures though, as they have quite a lot of impact on enemy visibility. You want to keep some sharpness and detail whilst scouting your surroundings.

Best mouse and keyboard settings for The Finals

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Mouse sensitivity: this is highly personal, but make sure it’s fast.

this is highly personal, but make sure it’s fast. Mouse zoom sensitivity multiplier: 100%.

100%. Mouse focal length sensitivity scaling: on.

on. Mouse invert vertical look output: off. This swaps the direction of view: if you move your mouse to the left, you’ll look to the right and vice versa. Not useful to most players.

The best mouse settings for The Finals depend on your personal preference, but the settings above give you a recommended template to start with. It’s typically best to make your mouse sensitivity high enough for a 360-degree turn in one full swipe across your mousepad, without any drag. It must be fast, but not too fast to allow precise aiming.

The fastest mouse zoom sensitivity is usually the best as you don’t want to waste valuable time upon spotting an enemy. The mouse focal length sensitivity scaling is an equally important feature as it adjusts the sensitivity depending on the field of view (which may change due to zooming in) – you can play around with this if you want, but generally speaking, the gameplay should feel more natural with this setting enabled.

If you wish, you can change your keybindings in this menu as well. The default options are quite standard for a shooter, so no need to change anything if that’s what you usually work with.

Best controller settings for The Finals

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Look sensitivity: do some testing, but consider going with a slightly higher horizontal sensitivity.

do some testing, but consider going with a slightly higher horizontal sensitivity. Zoom sensitivity: 100 or slightly lower, as you don’t want to sacrifice too much speed while zooming in.

100 or slightly lower, as you don’t want to sacrifice too much speed while zooming in. Focal length sensitivity scaling: on.

on. Horizontal/vertical look boost: increase the horizontal look boost if you want to accelerate your speed while looking in the same direction for an extended period of time. You don’t need the vertical one.

increase the horizontal look boost if you want to accelerate your speed while looking in the same direction for an extended period of time. You don’t need the vertical one. Look boost ramp-up time: t he time it takes until look boost acceleration starts. This should be quite short, around 0.5 seconds ideally.

he time it takes until look boost acceleration starts. This should be quite short, around 0.5 seconds ideally. Zoom horizontal/vertical look boost: same thing as the normal look boost, but while zooming in. Keep it low, but fast enough to “track” faraway players for a bit.

same thing as the normal look boost, but while zooming in. Keep it low, but fast enough to “track” faraway players for a bit. Zoom look boost ramp-up time: keep it at 0.5 seconds or make it a bit slower.

keep it at 0.5 seconds or make it a bit slower. Aiming/movement inner deadzone: only increase this if your controller suffers from drift (involuntary movement).

only increase this if your controller suffers from drift (involuntary movement). Invert vertical look input: swaps your direction, so pushing the thumbstick to the left will make your character go right and vice versa. Most players should keep it disabled.

swaps your direction, so pushing the thumbstick to the left will make your character go right and vice versa. Most players should keep it disabled. Look response curve: determines the way the crosshair responds to your input. If you don’t want to experiment, use exponential.

determines the way the crosshair responds to your input. If you don’t want to experiment, use exponential. Look acceleration: keep it low or turn it off completely if you’re using look boost.

keep it low or turn it off completely if you’re using look boost. Aim assist: all aim assist options in The Finals are helpful, so turn them on.

The best sensitivity settings for controllers in The Finals are, as always, dependent on personal preference. However, it’s highly recommended to make your horizontal sensitivity extra fast, as it’s important to turn around quickly. To make fast 360 turns possible, increase your horizontal look boost as well.

Look boosts are typically better than general look acceleration as you can change the values for horizontal and vertical movement as well as the ramp-up times - only increase look acceleration if you don’t want to bother with look boost settings. As for the look response curve, this is another highly personal setting, so it’s best to test it yourself. We recommend starting with exponential (the default, which feels more natural compared to linear), then try sinusoidal for comparison.

And last but not least, enable aim assist to make the game easier to handle. It’s one of the best settings for The Finals players on controllers, as you may have a hard time in crossplay without it.

Best audio settings for The Finals

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Music volume: lowered or turned off completely.

lowered or turned off completely. SFX volume: 100.

100. Dialogue volume: around 50. These are the character voices.

around 50. These are the character voices. Voice chat: if you want great teamplay, keep it enabled.

Sound effects include the noise made by your opponents, so it’s important to hear it as clearly as possible. For that reason, turn down the music or even turn it off completely to ensure that nothing drowns out the SFX. As characters may shout useful info from time to time, it’s best to keep the dialogue volume loud enough to hear – although it can’t hurt to lower it a bit.

Of course, one of the best settings for The Finals is the voice chat. None of the recommended settings on this list makes a ton of difference without proper teamplay, so make sure you can communicate with your allies.

The Finals accessibility settings

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Finally, you may benefit from the accessibility settings in The Finals. The colorblind mode includes color schemes for deuteranopia, tritanopia, and protanopia. You can also enable subtitles and adjust crosshair colors in the accessibility menu – although the crosshair options are the same as in the gameplay menu.

With the best settings for The Finals enabled, let’s get back to the arena!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission