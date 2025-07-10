Dragon Age and Ghost of Yotei star is probably more excited for today's State of Play than you are – the actor's logged 80 hours to 100% Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Yotei's gameplay deep dive is debuting later today, and no one sounds as excited to see it as the game's lead actor Erika Ishii, who plays tortured badass Atsu in the sequel.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard's Rook and Mortal Kombat 1's Sektor will soon be taking up the vengeful spirit needed to lead a Ghost Of game, but this isn't her first rodeo in the open-world series. Ishii recently tweeted that she had spent more than 80 hours to 100% complete Ghost of Tsushima, "so when I tell you I am excited about this gameplay..."

She's of course referring to the PlayStation State of Play diving deep into Ghost of Yotei later today. The show is set to air at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST / 11pm CEST, featuring around 20 minutes of new footage, plus more information from creative directors Jason Connell and Nate Fox.

But Ishii's passion for the series is already pretty endearing, especially because HowLongToBeat estimates that a completionist playthrough of Tsushima normally takes around 62 hours, meaning she probably really took her time strolling around the game's gorgeous landscapes and/or committing samurai murder. And who can blame her? We've all been there in one game or another.

Ghost of Yotei is coming to PS5 on October 2 with more naked hot spring trips included and the same adoration for shiny katanas, though Sucker Puncher was also happy to report there'd be "more opportunities to blow things up" since this one's set about 300 years after Tsushima.

Ghost of Yotei devs know "how ignorant we were about Japanese culture," but as with Ghost of Tsushima they've had "cultural advisors" to help "deliver a respectful representation" of Japan