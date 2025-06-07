Ghost of Yotei's M ESRB rating reveals the best part of Tsushima is back in the sequel: "Exposed buttocks is depicted in a hot spring"

A new age rating for Ghost of Yotei reveals that perhaps the best bit of Ghost of Tsushima is coming back in the sequel. And, yes, I mean you'll get the briefest look at your character's backside as they jump into the hot springs to reflect on their terrible mistakes.

ESRB officially slapped an M 17+ rating on Ghost of Yotei, mainly citing its excessive violence since, as you might have sussed out, this is another bloody revenge story. The certifications board pointed to the game's depiction of decapitation, dismemberment, blood splatter, impalement, and stabbing, sometimes in slow-mo, as justification.

It also called out how "cutscenes depict additional acts of intense violence: characters burned at the stake; a man repeatedly stabbed with a knife; a character slitting their own throat." Just the jolly stuff, you know. Beware.

But further down Yotei's list of NSFW sights comes confirmation of our hot spring butts. "During the course of the game, a female character's exposed buttocks is depicted in a hot spring."

The hot springs in Ghost of Tsushima predictably went viral when it launched in 2020, mainly because, again, you got the briefest look at Jin Sakai's peachy posterior. Did it go viral with people who found it funny or people who were just really thirsty? I'm not too sure. Either way, it's cool to see the usually straight-faced series carrying on a soon-to-be tradition that's not completely about bloodshed.

And in case you're curious, ESRB also mentions that you can get drunk off of sake and enter drinking games, "resulting in screen-blurring effects." Very nice.

Ghost of Yotei devs know "how ignorant we were about Japanese culture," but as with Ghost of Tsushima they've had "cultural advisors" to help "deliver a respectful representation" of Japan