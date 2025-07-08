Ghost of Yotei is getting its own dedicated PlayStation State of Play this week, featuring "nearly 20 minutes" of gameplay
Prepare for our "best look yet" at Sucker Punch's new game
Ghost of Yotei is getting its own dedicated PlayStation State of Play stream later this week, which promises to give us our "best look yet" at the highly anticipated Ghost of Tsushima sequel.
Announced today in a PlayStation Blog post, it's been confirmed that we can expect "nearly 20 minutes of Ghost of Yotei gameplay" on July 10 at 2pm PT/ 5pm ET /10pm BST /11pm CEST.
It's going to be a bit of a late one for those in the UK and Europe, but anyone keen to see more of what developer Sucker Punch has been cooking up behind the scenes will no doubt want to tune in and see what it's all about. The stream will be broadcast across both YouTube and Twitch.
We've still got quite a wait ahead of us before Ghost of Yotei's launch, so it's reassuring to see a big deep-dive stream like this so far in advance. PS5 owners can expect to jump into the game on October 2, so in just under three months.
To be fair, this deep dive was already confirmed to be happening at the start of last month, but at that point, it wasn't clear exactly when in July it'd be taking place. The game itself has a lot to live up to following the excellent Ghost of Tsushima, not to mention the fact that former PlayStation boss Shuhei Yoshida previously stated that "having played Ghost of Yotei at several stages of its development, I can assure you that it will be even better, and that Sucker Punch has done it again!"
For now, we'll just have to wait and see what the devs have to show us on Thursday, with the studio's creative directors Jason Connell and Nate Fox hosting the stream.
Ghost of Yotei devs know "how ignorant we were about Japanese culture," but as with Ghost of Tsushima they've had "cultural advisors" to help "deliver a respectful representation" of Japan.
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
