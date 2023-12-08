How to invite friends in The Finals and use crossplay

Wondering how to invite friends in The Finals with you? Or if there's crossplay? This game gets a lot easier when playing as a team, so it’s a good idea to invite friends in The Finals rather than join up with random players. Unfortunately, some players run into trouble when trying to invite or add friends. Sometimes it’s due to the ‘invite friends’ bug, and sometimes the process is simply confusing.

If you haven’t managed to join your friends yet, don’t worry; here’s how to invite friends in The Finals, how to get an Embark ID if you don’t have one, and how to fix the ‘invite friends’ bug.

How to invite friends in The Finals

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

As the process requires an Embark ID, it can be hard to invite friends in The Finals. Follow the steps below and you’ll be playing together in no time:

Go to the lobby screen (backstage), and click either the social button on the top right of the screen or the “invite to party” button next to your character. This will take you to the social menu. Click the yellow “add friend” button (see picture). Enter your friend’s Embark ID, or ask them to enter yours. To see your own Embark ID, click on your player profile in the social menu. The Embark ID should follow this format: InviteExample#1234. If you or your friends don’t have an Embark ID yet, you’ll need to follow the instructions below. And that’s it! You’ve successfully added a friend, and now you can click on their profile in the social menu to invite them to your party.

If you’d like to add new friends from your recent matches, go to the social menu as described above and click the ‘recent’ button on the top left. You’ll see a list of players you’ve recently teamed up with. Of course, you may also be invited yourself; in that case, you can accept friend requests using the ‘requests’ button in the social menu.

Get an Embark ID to invite friends in The Finals

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

To get an Embark ID and invite friends in The Finals, you need to go to Embark Studios’ official website and create an account. Choose the platform you play on (Steam, PlayStation, or Xbox) and log in, then enter a valid email address. Once you’ve received an email from Embark Studios, verify your account.

Go back to the game’s social menu and click on your profile to see your Embark ID. You can send this to your friends or ask for their IDs to add each other as in-game friends. Alternatively, you can visit your profile on the Embark Studios website to see your display name. Beware that you can change your name every 10 minutes, so when adding friends, make sure their Embark IDs are up to date.

The Finals crossplay options

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Good news if you want to invite players on different platforms: The Finals supports crossplay between PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. However, if you don’t have crossplay enabled, you can’t invite friends from other platforms to your team. To enable crossplay, go to settings and then ‘gameplay’. You’ll see the crossplay option further down the list.

What to do if you can’t invite friends in The Finals bug fix

(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Still can’t invite friends to The Finals? There are several possible reasons why you’re running into issues with the game’s social menu. Here’s a list of things you can do to fix that:

The Finals suffers from a common bug that prevents players from inviting friends. At the moment of writing, players are still reporting this ‘invite friends’ bug, but there’s a very simple fix: restart your game. This will do the trick for most players. After entering an Embark ID in the ‘add friend’ menu, hit enter if you’re on PC - the ‘add friend’ button below the Embark ID doesn’t always seem to work. Still can’t invite friends to The Finals? Make sure you and your friends have the same ‘preferred region’ selected. Go to settings, and switch from ‘automatic’ to ‘Europe’, ‘North America’, or ‘Asia’ – whichever you and your teammates prefer. As mentioned above, remember to turn on crossplay if you’re playing on different platforms!

And that’s how to invite friends in The Finals. Time to team up!