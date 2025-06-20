Does FBC Firebreak have crossplay?

While you can play FBC: Firebreak on your own, this Control spinoff is best experienced with a group of friends. The game is available on several different platforms and subscription services, though, so your squad might be split up across multiple systems. There's no need to worry, though, since FBC: Firebreak crossplay is available to support cross-platform co-op.

You and your friends can play together regardless of your chosen systems, but there are some roadblocks to watch out for if you're trying to play FBC: Firebreak with people on other platforms. The invite system works a bit differently to those you may be used to from other crossplay games, but it's simple once you learn what to do. To find out more, here's how to use crossplay in FBC: Firebreak.

How to enable crossplay in FBC: Firebreak

Cross platform multiplayer is enabled by default in FBC: Firebreak, so you shouldn't have to change any settings to play with people on other platforms. If it's not enabled for you, then you can find the cross-platform matchmaking settings in the game's options menu under the gameplay tab.

To squad up with players on other platforms, create a multiplayer party at the main menu and generate a party code to share with everyone you want to play with. Once the party code has been provided, they can select "join with party code" to join your session.

If you need a random player to fill your last party slot, leave the public matchmaking box checked. Otherwise, you'll load into a job with only the players in your party, even if you don't have a full group of three.

Does FBC: Firebreak have cross-progression?

FBC: Firebreak does not support cross-progression, however, so you won't be able to transfer your unlocks and upgrades to another platform if you decide to jump ship to a different system. The game is available on PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass, so it's a bit disappointing that players are locked to a single system unless they want to start over from scratch.

If you do decide to check out FBC: Firebreak on a different platform, you can at least skip the tutorial and jump straight into a job to start grinding for unlocks. Most of the important stuff is unlocked fairly early, anyway, so it shouldn't take too long to catch up to your original platform.

How to turn off crossplay in FBC: Firebreak

If you want to disable cross-platform multiplayer and only matchmake with people on the same system as you, then you can turn off FBC: Firebreak crossplay in the settings. Just open the options menu at the main menu, and you'll see a cross-platform matchmaking checkbox under the gameplay tab.

It's at the top of the gameplay tab, so it's hard to miss. Disabling crossplay will most likely result in increased matchmaking times – especially since it's enabled by default and most players won't even think to turn it off. If you can't find a squad for a job, it may be worth turning crossplay back on. FBC: Firebreak is a cooperative shooter anyway, so there's no real downside to having cross-platform matchmaking enabled.

