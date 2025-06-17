FBC Firebreak Hot Fix guide: How to repair the Transfer Fans

Hot Fix in FBC: Firebreak is the first job you receive, but it can be difficult for new players to figure out the mission's mechanics while familiarizing themselves with the controls and avoiding hordes of Hiss at the same time. It's a short mission, but the job can take quite a while if your team doesn't work together to repair the transfer fans with their FBC Firebreak Crisis Kits. Here's what you need to know if you want to complete the Hot Fix job in FBC: Firebreak.

How to Repair the Transfer Fans in FBC: Firebreak

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

There are only a handful of transfer fans in need of repair, but your team will need to use each of their Crisis Kits in order for things to go as smoothly as possible.

Each transfer fan is marked for the entire team. You'll proceed through the area and hit them one by one, battling Hiss along the way. Anyone can interact with a transfer fan to initiate the repair process, but doing things manually causes you to take damage. Instead, you should use the matching Crisis Kit depending on the type of repair.

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

For example, the Jump Kit can quickly recharge the batteries for each transfer fan, and the Fix Kit's wrench can smack a transfer fan into shape with just a few swings. Some of the repairs have to be done inside scorching hot tunnels, but a Splash Kit can easily cool off anyone who can't handle the heat. Think of Hot Fix as a mini tutorial for the game's Crisis Kits.

Since Hot Fix tries to teach you all about Crisis Kits, there are a bunch of goodies scattered throughout the sector that you can use your tools on. The Jump Kit can power on explosive BOOMboxes and boost the healing capabilities of showers, while the Repair Kit can build Swivel Turrets at designated locations among other things. Keep an eye out for water, lightning, or wrench icons to see where you can use your Crisis Kit.

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

As you move between transfer fans, you'll encounter many different types of Hiss. Armored enemies are particularly weak to shotguns and bolt action rifles, while the standard Hiss enemies can be shredded with submachine guns and other weaponry. Watch out for armored hiss with glowing red weak spots growing out of their backs, too. You won't see anything too crazy unless you're playing on higher difficulty levels, but you still shouldn't let your guard down.

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

Occasionally after repairing a fan, a powerful enemy will spawn. They don't have any special powers, but they do have much more health than the standard Hiss units. Focus them with your teammates, but take care to avoid getting overwhelmed by their goons. Take them down to lift the sector lockdown and continue on with the mission.

Once you've repaired every transfer fan, you can head to the elevator for extraction. That's all there is to this job! You can move on to other missions or replay Hot Fix in FBC: Firebreak on higher difficulties for even more rewards.

