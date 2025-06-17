FBC Firebreak Crisis Kits explained: How to use Fix, Jump, and Splash Kits

Crisis Kits in FBC: Firebreak are the most important part of your arsenal, as they basically determine your role on the team, dictating which objectives you can complete and what items you can interact with during a job. There are three Crisis Kits in total, and the game makes you pick one as soon as you start your first job without much in the way of an explanation.

The Fix Kit, Jump Kit, and Splash Kit serve wildly different purposes, but they're all equally important. You can freely swap between Crisis Kits in the loadout menu, though, and there are even points during missions where you can change your active Crisis Kit as needed. To find out more, here's what you need to know about FBC: Firebreak Crisis Kits.

How to use each Crisis Kit in FBC: Firebreak

There are three Crisis Kits in FBC: Firebreak to choose between: the Fix Kit, Jump Kit, and Splash Kit. They can eventually be upgraded with Devices and Parautility unlocked via Requisitions, but their base functions remain the same.

FBC: Firebreak Fix Kit

The Fix Kit is used to repair items during jobs, and anything marked with a wrench icon can be repaired with the Fix Kit. Some objectives can be completed without the help of a Fix Kit, but anyone trying to do manual repairs by hand can become afflicted with shock, fire, or other negative status effects. Make sure you have someone with a Fix Kit equipped to avoid these scenarios.

In addition to tinkering with objectives, you can also use the Fix Kit to build things like Swivel Turrets to help your team fend off the hordes of Hiss. The Fix Kit's wrench can also be used to bash enemies away from you in a pinch, but it's not a great source of damage on its own.

FBC: Firebreak Jump Kit

The Jump Kit emits jolts of electricity, that can be used to power things up during jobs. It's great for quickly powering up certain objectives, and it can also be used to improve showers and ammo benches so they're more useful for your allies.

The Jump Kit's electricity can also apply the Shock status effect, which deals damage to enemies that are Wet. One of the Jump Kits best features is the ability to charge up BOOMboxes, which attract crowds of enemies before exploding.

FBC: Firebreak Splash Kit

The Splash Kit is one of the most versatile Crisis Kits in FBC: Firebreak. It's essentially a souped-up water gun that applies the Wet status effect to enemies and surfaces, so it pairs nicely with the electrified Jump Kit.

The Splash Kit also cleans off allies and removes negative status effects like radiation and fire. It's the closest thing the game has to a dedicated support role, so make sure to stick close to teammates equipped with Splash Kits. The second job in particular – Paper Chase – is the perfect playground for Splash Kit mains since they can wash away sticky notes with ease.

Mastering all three Crisis Kits is important, so try to get a feel for each of them before moving on to higher difficulty levels. Remember that you can change your Crisis Kit at certain points during missions as well, so don't be afraid to change things up if your current approach isn't working.

