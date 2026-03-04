As I watch Control Resonant protagonist Dylan Faden warp reality while crushing legions of strangely shaped cosmic horror foes, I can see the same energy as Jesse Faden's controlled chaos from the first game. At the same time, where Jesse used her shapeshifting Service Weapon gun, Dylan gets stuck in with Devil May Cry-like combat, using a transforming weapon of his own – the melee-centric Aberrant.

With the action having moved from one estranged sibling to the other ("Jesse Faden is not playable in Control Resonant," confirms communications director Thomas Puha), both similarities and differences are very much intentional. "Part of the thinking is that these two games stand on their own feet, and they are like expressions of the two different siblings," says Mikael Kasurinen, creative director of Control Resonant and the Control series. "They both have their own way of doing things, but they're each like another side of the coin."

Twin mirror

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

Key info Developer: In-house

Publisher: Remedy Entertainment

Platform(s): PC, PS5, Xbox Series X

Release date: 2026

The Federal Bureau of Control's lockdown is over. The Federal Bureau of Control's lockdown failed. The paranatural entities hostile to humanity – once contained to causing havoc within the sealed, non-Euclidian labyrinthine halls of The Oldest House, FBC HQ – have now ruptured. With the unknowable threats spreading across Manhattan, the island itself has fallen to space-time ripping The Patterning – and it threatens to spread further. Dylan Faden, once considered too dangerous to leave The Oldest House, may now be the only one who can quell the threat. He must defeat resonants, humans twisted into monstrous beings who roam the city, and absorb their power.

Despite the switch from shooting to melee, the last-minute dodges, well-timed violence, and explosive debris during the scraps I've seen Dylan deal with still feels very Control. "This is a sequel, and we spent a lot of time figuring out what it meant to make a Control game," says lead gameplay designer, Sergy Mohov, emphasizing that – yes, this is Control 2 in all but number. "To us, it means being aggressive, being on the move, interplay between weapon attacks and combat abilities."

"I would like to emphasize the aggressive part," says Kasurinen. Remedy has long been known for excellent third-person shooters that leverage creative powers, whether that's the now-iconic bullet time in Max Payne, or the keep-away torchlight of Alan Wake. But it's never really made a cover shooter. "With Control, it was actually a bit of a challenge when it's a shooter, but it's not a cover shooter. We wanted people to leap into the middle of enemies, keep doing things, using abilities, shooting, of course, and so on. It was all about how you navigate these complicated, fluid situations. That's what makes the game fun and makes it tick. You could say it's exactly what we have with Control Resonant as well. I do feel like the DNA is shared in an extensive way."

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

Puha calls Control Resonant's shift towards action RPG as a genre "a natural progression", and so much of Dylan's adventure feels like a step forward. The Patterning has resulted in Manhattan being split up into zones that have been warped in different ways, making for an "open-ended world" instead of full open world that takes cues from how each floor of the first game's The Oldest House had a distinct feel.

Even so, Manhattan's exterior streets make for wider, bigger spaces – with a much improved map to match ("We tried hard to improve the map over the first game, where we know it was a source of frustration for many," says Kasurinen). Meanwhile, core abilities like Dylan's Shift, allowing him to easily snap between different directions of gravity to match the twisted Manhattan, feel like they'd be at home in Control's The Oldest House. Don't think that tackling a city is going to make environments stale, quite to the contrary. I've seen environments more bizarre than many in the first game thanks to the scope of Manhattan's deformed landscape. Plus, there will be interior locations too – yet to be detailed – including a new panopticon containing dangerous paranatural objects.

(Image credit: Remedy)

The design principles of the first Control remain intact, but the scope of Dylan's mission here means balancing wider spaces with more intimate combat encounters. "There's this kind of epic, monumental feel to the city," says Kasurinen. "But, there's actually something really appropriate about still going with melee, because it's a more organic way for the players to kind of move through the world. They have to go through the enemies, versus shooting them from a distance, which is not necessarily the experience we wanted."

Dylan can take a page out of Jesse Faden's power book, briefly hovering through the air to cover gaps between tall building rooftops. But, he can then snap to the gravity of another building that's been warped perpendicular to him. Enemies on the rooftop attack, and he snaps out a long-distance whip to batter them, before hitting a perfect dodge to buff his stats then smashing more foes with an axe, getting close to hit L3 to transform the Aberrant into twin knives that he can ratata-tat into a Hiss