Control walkthrough: A step-by-step guide to help you complete Control

In a building that changes shape, a Control walkthrough will help a lot. This isn't your usual shooter: mysterious artefacts warp reality and the maze of corridors make finding your way tricky. So this Control walkthrough will help, covering everything from how to finish the main story, to completing all the side missions, solving puzzles and seeing all the secrets this game has to offer.

Whether you're just getting started, or struggling with a tricky section then read on for a guide to everything you need to know with our comprehensive Control walkthrough.

Proceed deeper into the Bureau

(Image credit: 505 Games)

The game starts with you inside the lobby of the Federal Bureau of Control. Walk to the right and go through the metal detectors, then up the stairs and along the corridor past the three portraits. Head right and run through the dark offices, then speak to the janitor. After the cutscene, head back out to the hallway and into the elevator.

After the cutscene, run to the end of the corridor then into the Director's Office to investigate the sound. Pick up the Pistol and complete the tutorial in the alternate dimension, then when you're back in the Federal Bureau of Control, leave the office and shoot the three Hiss Guards at the end of the corridor. Follow the signs to Central Executive, killing all the Hiss Guards along the way. There'll be a few waves of them in the huge room, along with quite a few collectibles so make sure you explore everywhere. Don't forget to open the Shelter door and grab your first weapon mod too.

(Image credit: 505 Games)

Leave the shelter and enter the door on the right, then shoot one of the hanging guards to initiate the next fight. Kill the first few then jump down and a boss will spawn. He's not tough to kill, just keep unloading your pistol into him and kill the other Hiss Guards that spawn, then interact with the Control Point to cleanse it.

Main Missions:

Control walkthrough: Unknown Caller

Control walkthrough: Directorial Override

Control walkthrough: Old Boys' Club

Control walkthrough: Threshold

Control walkthrough: My Brother's Keeper

Control walkthrough: The Face of the Enemy

Control walkthrough: Finnish Tango

Control walkthrough: Polaris

Control walkthrough: Take Control

Side Missions:

Control walkthrough: Old Friends

Control walkthrough: Fridge Duty

Control walkthrough: Self-Reflection

Control walkthrough: Mr Tommasi

Control walkthrough: Old Growth

Control walkthrough: A Matter of Time

Control walkthrough: Langston's Runaways

Control walkthrough: The Enemy Within

Control walkthrough: Mold Removal

Control walkthrough: What a Mess (all missions)