Assassin's Creed Black Flag remake rumors get even more fuel as Ubisoft France posts about the original game following a blatant hint from Edward Kenway's actor

Ubisoft France has randomly mentioned Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag, right after the game's lead voice actor hinted at its return.

Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag – or as I call it, the good one – has been a fan favourite in the series, rivaled only by the Ezio trilogy. And for over two years now, the game has been rumoured to be getting a remake by Ubisoft, presumably to get the stank of Skull and Bones out of the room by bringing back the game it was spun off from. This was heightened a month ago when Pure Arts staff suggested there was a reason Edward Kenway was excluded from their line of Assassin's Creed statues.

And then yesterday a video emerged of Edward Kenway himself Matt Ryan telling a fan " you might have to beat it [Black Flag] again." While the video itself is from a convention that took place in early May, it picked up steam yesterday when it was reported on. And out of the blue – conveniently after the reporting about Ryan's comment popped up – the Assassin's Creed France Twitter account posted a video of the 2013 game with a caption that translates to "mentally I am here."

Mentalement je suis là pic.twitter.com/FDsw3SceObJune 30, 2025

Naturally, the responses are full of players talking about the potential remake, and given how much has leaked out about it over the years, it may be time for Ubisoft to just steer into the skid and build anticipation instead of trying to pretend we don't already know. Unless it turns into a Splinter Cell or Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake situation, in which case don't get our hopes up until it's seconds from releasing.

