Splinter Cell remake hasn't been seen in years, but Ubisoft just teased fans with an ultra strange close-up of Sam Fisher's face right before Summer Game Fest

Splinter Cell remake has been missing in action for years, but Ubisoft just decided to tease fans of the franchise in probably the oddest way possible.

Just earlier today, the publisher took to social media to post a close-up shot of Splinter Cell main man Sam Fisher sternly staring straight into the camera as if you've just eaten the leftovers he's been dreaming about all day. The screenshot, taken from 2005 Xbox classic Chaos Theory, was accompanied by nothing other than some cheeky emojis and a Splinter Cell hashtag. Very curious.

The tease at least has Splinter Cell diehards all riled up considering it's been more than a decade since the last mainline game in the series, 2013's Blacklist, and Ubisoft's Splinter Cell remake hasn't reared its head in ages.

The out-of-the-blue screenshot might just be leading up to a new announcement at Summer Games Fest 2025 (notE3), which kicks off next week with an opening showcase on June 6, followed by an Xbox Games Showcase on June 8. (Fingers crossed.) Netflix Tudum also kicks off tomorrow, potentially containing news of the upcoming Splinter Cell animated show. There's also the possibility that jokey tweet is just that: a joke, as cruel as that might be.

Ubisoft announced a remake for the first stealth classic almost four full years ago now, and offered no more than some concept art from the game to celebrate the series' 20th anniversary. In the years since, the Assassin's Creed publisher hasn't shown off or talked about the game much - it did, however, make the wait slightly more arduous by cancelling Splinter Cell's VR spin-off.

