Here's your first look at the Splinter Cell Remake

Ubisoft has revealed the first look at "early concept art" for its Splinter Cell Remake.

In a new video (opens in new tab) celebrating the series 20th anniversary, Ubisoft shared a handful of images from the remake, which it announced in December 2021.

Unsurprisingly, much of the artwork focuses on Sam Fisher lurking in the shadows, preparing to take down some unsuspecting goons. Only one of the images deviates significantly, showing off a large building in the pouring rain.

What's interesting about the concept art is how much of it appears to focus on the contrast between light and dark. Several shots are bathed in golden light, the sun or bright bulbs making a stark contrast with Fisher himself. It's a very pretty, golden hour-esque effect that could look beautiful if it makes it to the game itself.

That comes from "ray-traced illumination, which gives you much more realistic lighting effects," according to technical director Christian Carriere. The video goes into the extra work that Ubisoft is able top put into the game thanks to improvements in visual and audio design - Carriere says that sound will be absorbed in different ways by different materials, and bounce around levels in a way that much more realistic.

Fans had been facing rumours of a new Splinter Cell game for years ahead of Ubisoft's announcement last year, but it looks as though we'll be waiting a good while longer to go on Fisher's next adventure. Back in December, the game was in "the very earliest stages of development," and with only concept art shown off so far, we're likely still some way out.

