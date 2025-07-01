Elden Ring Nightreign players are using an extremely rare Legendary sword to juice their stats to the moon, stacking thousands of HP and even one-hitting final bosses

Elden Ring Nightreign saw a major meta shift after the release of an easily obtained relic packing a humongous damage buff tied to clearing Evergaol bosses. Players have now uncovered a considerably rare, exponentially stronger way to power up, and it's all thanks to one of the coveted Legendary weapons: the Grafted Blade Greatsword.

In Nightreign, Legendary weapons have special passive effects that often give sizable stat boosts. In the Grafted Greatsword's case, that stat boost scales based on how many enemies you kill, and there doesn't seem to be an upper limit on that scaling. The weapon passive reads: "Enhances all attributes upon defeating enemies. This effect accumulates."

Your HP, FP, stamina, and weapon attack rating will go straight to the moon if you chew through enough fodder, and you don't even have to attack with the greatsword itself to benefit from the stats. As long as it's in your off-hand, your main weapon will still become a weapon of boss destruction.

A friend of mine informed me of this tactic when we were grinding Everdark Fulghor a few days ago, and some folks, like RageGamingVideos, have been preaching how overpowered the Grafted sword is for some time.

A week ago, Reddit user jhaines2002 surpassed 10,000 HP by farming enemies with this Legendary sword. As they explained, the ultimate high roll, after not only hitting a Legendary drop but drafting this exact weapon, is to find Wormface as a night boss. The fight is built around infinitely respawning enemies that drop a consumable you can use to cleanse Wormface's Deathblight status effect, but if you're patient and greedy, you can just ignore the boss to farm those enemies for a long, long time.

"Could also do this with any other boss that infinitely respawns minions," jhaines2002 noted. "Beat everdark adel with 5k dmg every hit."

Fellow redditor doncicthedon had similar results against Everdark Fulghor with 'just' 2,970 HP and 553 attack power – still a massive jump up from your average endgame stats, and clear proof that you don't need to giga-farm to wring immense power out of ol' Grafted.

Demonstrating the peak potential of this weapon, redditor Extension-Leg5493 recently shared a video of their own Everdark Fulghor kill. "Got Wormface on my first time seeing the GBGS," they said, and hoo boy, they must have been farming the mob fields for a hot minute. They became a final boss themselves, their HP, FP, and stamina bars connecting the edges of the screen like rainbow bridges. The souped-up Nightlord gets blasted in one 14,000-damage hit from Ironeye's main-hand bow, the Grafted sword doing some hefty cheerleading and buffing from the sidelines like the best bard in D&D.

There are plenty of examples online showing this sword putting in truly ridiculous work, to the point that I have to wonder if FromSoftware will nerf it from its current "I win" status, but actually harnessing it for yourself is a gamble. It's a true yes-or-no strategy. If you can't find the sword – and I haven't seen it a single time myself – you can't graft yourself into a demigod.

So if you do find this thing, make the most of it. If you can't hit a farmable boss, at least kill every last enemy you can – and try extra hard not to die, as players have reported losing their grafted kill stacks upon death.

