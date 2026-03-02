Path of Exile dev sighs, informs the saddest action RPG player that "the last 6 weeks" of their life were wasted and they never had a chance at the sword they're farming

Whoever you are, good luck on your Oni-Goroshi

Path of Exile mirage djinn in sandy with chain
(Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

Somewhere out there is a Path of Exile player living in either blissful ignorance or tragic, newfound awareness. The game's developer, Grinding Gear Games, put out an official notice to inform this mystery grinder that they're wasting their time trying to farm for a weapon that literally cannot drop in the difficulty bracket they've chosen. In other words, they're looking for apples in orange trees, and they've been at it for over a month.

"To the Exile who has been farming for Oni-Goroshi for the last 6 weeks... It doesn't drop in Ruthless," the Path of Exile X/Twitter account said.

