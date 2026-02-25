Ex-Diablo 2 leads have "tons of conflicted feelings" about going up against the iconic ARPG with their new indie competitor Darkhaven
"Yeah, we feel the pressure, but I don't hate them for it"
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Darkhaven is a new ARPG "made by many of the original creators of Diablo and Diablo 2," and its developers are now part of an extremely exclusive club of people being forced to compete against their own game.
If you're an indie developer coming out with a new ARPG, Diablo is obviously the standard bearer that your game will inevitably be compared to. And with Diablo 2, arguably the most beloved game in the Blizzard franchise, having recently added its first new class in 25 years, Darkhaven is gearing up to launch in competition with a revitalized version of one of the most iconic ARPGs of all time, and one the founders of Darkhaven studio Moonbeast helped bring to life.
"There's tons of conflicted feelings there," Diablo 2 programmer Peter Hu told PC Gamer. "Yeah, not gonna lie about that … We're an indie company in a way, going up against a giant, and that's a tough hill to climb."
Added Diablo 2 lead character artist Phil Shenk, "Yeah, we feel the pressure, but I don't hate them for it."
On the contrary, Shenk said there's a sense of pride in seeing the game he and the other folks at Moonbeast helped create still endure some three decades later.
"Just the fact that people are playing this 30-year-old game, that it's worth it for them to introduce new content, is amazing to me," said Shenk. "It's super cool. I'm very proud, I guess is the word, just at the fact that it has so much legs."
While obviously Diablo-influenced, Darkhaven isn't quite as derivative as, say, Path of Exile. Darkhaven's Kickstarter campaign describes the game has having "Diablo-like progression, skills, and itemization matched with open-ended, procedurally generated, dynamically responsive, sandbox worlds."
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
"Made by many of the original creators of Diablo and Diablo 2" are big words for an action RPG, but the Steam Next Fest demo for Darkhaven feels like sampling bread by eating raw flour
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.