Ex-Diablo 2 leads have "tons of conflicted feelings" about going up against the iconic ARPG with their new indie competitor Darkhaven

News
By published

"Yeah, we feel the pressure, but I don't hate them for it"

Darkhaven
(Image credit: Moon Beast Productions)

Darkhaven is a new ARPG "made by many of the original creators of Diablo and Diablo 2," and its developers are now part of an extremely exclusive club of people being forced to compete against their own game.

If you're an indie developer coming out with a new ARPG, Diablo is obviously the standard bearer that your game will inevitably be compared to. And with Diablo 2, arguably the most beloved game in the Blizzard franchise, having recently added its first new class in 25 years, Darkhaven is gearing up to launch in competition with a revitalized version of one of the most iconic ARPGs of all time, and one the founders of Darkhaven studio Moonbeast helped bring to life.

"There's tons of conflicted feelings there," Diablo 2 programmer Peter Hu told PC Gamer. "Yeah, not gonna lie about that … We're an indie company in a way, going up against a giant, and that's a tough hill to climb."

Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick
Staff Writer

After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.