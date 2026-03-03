Ex-Diablo 2 lead character artist says "there's no way you could ever" give the iconic ARPG a new act: "Would it be in a location that Diablo 3 or Diablo 4 has already fleshed out?"

"How would you retcon all the lore that's happened since then?"

Diablo 2 Resurrected&#039;s new Warlock class
(Image credit: Blizzard)

Blizzard shocked the ARPG community last month with the surprise reveal of Diablo 2's first new class in 25 years, leading to speculation that a whole new act could be on the way. However, according to former Diablo 2 lead character artist Phil Shenk, there's "no way" that could happen.

In a recent interview with Path of Exile co-creator Chris Wilson, in which Shenk is joined by Diablo 2 programmer Peter Hu and designer Erich Schaefer, Shenk says just the idea of a new class is "a really big event," but that "everybody wants an act."

