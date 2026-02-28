Doom: The Dark Ages DLC is "freaking huge," says director: "It's basically like a sequel"

News
By published

In other words, "it's massive"

Doom The Dark Ages Doom Slayer with yellow eyes
(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Doom fans have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming DLC for The Dark Ages, according to game director Hugo Martin.

In a new Slayers Club livestream, Martin dropped a bunch of previously unknown information about the untitled DLC, which doesn't yet have a release date. The stream was almost two hours long, so there's no way to break down every little new detail, but suffice it to say, there's gonna be a ton of new stuff.

Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick
Staff Writer

After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.