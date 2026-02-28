Doom: The Dark Ages DLC is "freaking huge," says director: "It's basically like a sequel"

Doom fans have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming DLC for The Dark Ages, according to game director Hugo Martin.

In a new Slayers Club livestream, Martin dropped a bunch of previously unknown information about the untitled DLC, which doesn't yet have a release date. The stream was almost two hours long, so there's no way to break down every little new detail, but suffice it to say, there's gonna be a ton of new stuff.

"It's massive," said Martin. "It's so big. Look, guys, I know that it's been ultimately a while since we shipped the main game and you're waiting for the DLC, but just know that it's freaking huge. It's basically like a sequel. I mean, that's what it feels like, it's just ginormous."

A lot of what was talked about in the stream is extremely vague, but I think the point Martin and senior community lead Joshua Boyle tried to get across is that the DLC will be mechanically very different from the main game. "The DLC is nothing like this," said Martin as he played the main game on stream. "What I've been playing [in the DLC], I haven't been playing like this."

In terms of specifics, Martin revealed that there will be a new spear weapon possibly tied to some sort of dash, leap, or teleport ability, but again, vague, vague, vague. Sadly, nothing was revealed about release timing for the DLC, but Martin said the teaser trailer is "a little ways out there."

