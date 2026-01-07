"A lot of Helldivers will die," Arrowhead CEO says of the next Helldivers 2 major update, and the updated roadmap is still in progress

Not giving players much to go on but at least giving them a healthy sense of dread, Arrowhead Game Studios CEO Shams Jorjani says the next major update for Helldivers 2 is going to be a doozy.

Asked for a "tiny little hint" by a Discord user during his latest impromptu Q&A session, Jorjani simply said, "A lot of Helldivers will die." This is, of course, a fairly fitting description for basically every update in Helldivers 2's history, major or minor, meaning it doesn't actually tell us much about what's coming. Heck, I probably could've told you that. Jorjani did, however, have some other interesting things to say about future ideas.

Helldivers 2 players are especially curious right now because the future of the game isn't as clear as it once was. Another Discord user asked Jorjani if there is "any progress on the roadmap" which would help shed light on that future. Jorjani said it's still a work in progress.

"We are still discussing," he wrote. "We'd like to find a way to share [quality-of-