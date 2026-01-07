"A lot of Helldivers will die," Arrowhead CEO says of the next Helldivers 2 major update, and the updated roadmap is still in progress

News
By published

Well then

Helldivers 2
(Image credit: Sony)

Not giving players much to go on but at least giving them a healthy sense of dread, Arrowhead Game Studios CEO Shams Jorjani says the next major update for Helldivers 2 is going to be a doozy.

Asked for a "tiny little hint" by a Discord user during his latest impromptu Q&A session, Jorjani simply said, "A lot of Helldivers will die." This is, of course, a fairly fitting description for basically every update in Helldivers 2's history, major or minor, meaning it doesn't actually tell us much about what's coming. Heck, I probably could've told you that. Jorjani did, however, have some other interesting things to say about future ideas.